BRANDON — Yankton placed third in Dance and 12th in Cheer at the Brandon Valley Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Tuesday in Brandon.
Brandon Valley claimed the Dance title with an average score of 366.75. Harrisburg (344.75) was second, followed by the Gazelles (327.75) and Watertown (305.75).
Brandon Valley posted the top mark in Jazz (369.5) and Pom (364). Harrisburg had the top mark in Hip Hop (348.5). No teams competed in Kick.
Yankton scored 327 in Jazz and 328.5 in Pom, ranking third in both categories.
Platte-Geddes was 12th, scoring 265. The Black Panthers scored 259 in Pom and 271 in Hip Hop.
Roosevelt won the Cheer title, 278 to 271 over Harrisburg. Sioux Valley was a distant third at 234.5.
Also in cheer, Yankton scored 166.5 to place 12th and Platte-Geddes scored 143.5 to finish 13th.
Next up for Yankton is the Mitchell Invitational on Saturday.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: S.F. Roosevelt 278, Harrisburg 271, Sioux Valley 234.5, Brandon Valley 221.5, Brookings 215.5, Mitchell 194.5, Watertown 188, Dell Rapids 182. Huron 180.5, R.C. Stevens 171, S.F. Lincoln 170, Yankton 166.5, Platte-Geddes 143.5, Pierre 133.5
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 366.75, Harrisburg 344.75, Yankton 327.75, Watertown 305.75, Huron 301.25, S.F. Roosevelt 295.5, R.C. Stevens 287.25, S.F. Lincoln 285.25, Mitchell 268, Pierre 267, Brookings 265.25, Platte-Geddes 265, Tea Area 224.75
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 369.5, Harrisburg 341, Yankton 327, S.F. Lincoln 325.5, Huron 300.5, R.C. Stevens 292, Pierre 266
POM: Brandon Valley 364, S.F. Roosevelt 340, Yankton 328.5, Watertown 303, R.C. Stevens 282.5, Brookings 269.5, Tea Area 259.5, Platte-Geddes 259, Mitchell 256.5
HIP HOP: Harrisburg 348.5, Watertown 308.5, Huron 302, Mitchell 279.5, Platte-Geddes 271, Pierre 268, Brookings 261, S.F. Roosevelt 251, S.F. Lincoln 245, Tea Area 190
KICK: No teams competed
