Nick Gaes
Buy Now

South Dakota’s Nick Gaes, 54, tries to corral St. Thomas quarterback Tak Tateoka during their football game on Sept. 9 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.  Gaes was a sparkplug for the Coyotes in the 24-0 victory, recording three sacks and five tackles for loss.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

After a three-sack game along with two more tackles for loss in a 24-0 victory over the St. Thomas Tommies Sept. 9, South Dakota Coyotes defensive lineman Nick Gaes was fairly certain his name would be in the running for FCS National Defensive Player of the Week.

“I figured after the game that I had a high chance of being the defensive player of the week with my stats, but it wasn’t anything new to me,” Gaes said. “It’s another achievement.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.