After a three-sack game along with two more tackles for loss in a 24-0 victory over the St. Thomas Tommies Sept. 9, South Dakota Coyotes defensive lineman Nick Gaes was fairly certain his name would be in the running for FCS National Defensive Player of the Week.
“I figured after the game that I had a high chance of being the defensive player of the week with my stats, but it wasn’t anything new to me,” Gaes said. “It’s another achievement.”
Gaes led a shorthanded interior line for the Coyotes with teammate Blake Holden. Teammates Will Dunn and Mosai Newsom missed the contest with injury. Once again, it was nothing new for Gaes.
“Last year, we had only four defensive linemen (some weeks) because we were all hurt,” Gaes said. “It was nothing new for us. We knew what to expect. We went in there and attacked it.”
It was not until later in the week that Gaes knew he was going to play, as he was dealing with an injury himself.
“What was interesting is that (Nick) didn’t practice until late in the week,” said Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson. “We were really banged up at that position. Even as late as Wednesday, we weren’t 100% sure that he was going to be able to go and, if he did go, if he would be full speed or not. Fortunately, he was in a position where he could go and took advantage of that opportunity.”
Gaes credited the job the defensive ends, including teammate Micah Roane, did to make things easier inside the trenches for the Coyotes.
“They made the B-Gaps wider and gave me a lot more room to work,” Gaes said. “They kept contain the whole time which allowed me to get inside and (not let the quarterback) escape.”
Roane was proud of the way the team played as a unit in the contest. Nielson echoed those sentiments.
“In passing situations, we were able to get consistent pressure on the quarterback with a four-man rush,” Nielson said. “For a team that came in wanting to run the football, to hold them to one yard-per-carry (33 yards on 33 carries), that means your front four are really doing a good job of getting off blocks and keeping your linebackers clean to be able to make plays.”
Roane added it was awesome to see Gaes have success after a tough week of practice.
“As a defensive line, we’ve talked about how much success we’re going to have this year,” Roane said. “We think we’re going to have a pretty good season and Nick’s a part of that. We all have higher aspirations for us as individuals, but (our success) comes from playing as a whole unit. Myself, Blake, Nick, Mosai and Will have a special bond. We’re pretty close to that D-line room. Playing as a unit is a huge deal (to us).
“We knew we had to play for them. That added a little something to work for. We knew it was going to be a heavy load of snaps and we were ready for it.”
On a zoom call Monday, Nielson said the Coyotes’ defensive line should be healthier this week. The line looks to build upon its strong performance Saturday against the Lamar Cardinals.
“They know what it takes to win and it’s going to be a challenge Saturday,” Gaes said.
Kickoff between the Coyotes and Cardinals is set for 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome.
