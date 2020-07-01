TABOR — Tabor used a trio of big innings and 17 hits to pound past McCook-Miner in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI to lead Tabor. Zach Cuka doubled and singled, driving in three runs. Preston Nedved and Trent Herrboldt each doubled and singled, with Herrboldt driving in two runs. Kaden Kozak, Carter Uecker and Nate Scieszinski each had two hits. Jordan Gall added a hit in the victory.
Riley Genzlinger and Tyce Ortman each had two hits for McCook-Miner. Colton Spader tripled, driving in two runs. Colbe Scott added a hit.
Uecker picked up the win. Isaac Feldhaus took the loss.
Hartington Seniors 12, Osmond 4
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Chase Lammers went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored to spark Hartington past Osmond 12-4 in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Owen Heimes doubled and singled, driving in four runs, for Hartington. Jacob Keiser also doubled and singled, scoring three runs. Jaxon Bernecker, Eric Hoesing and Kerby Hochstein each had a hit in the victory.
Brady Steffen pitched four innings, striking out seven, for the victory.
Hartington, 2-1, travels to Crofton on Tuesday.
Hartington Juniors 12, Osmond 4
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Jaxon Bernecker had two hits and three RBI to lead Hartington past Osmond 12-4 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Owen Dendinger had two hits and two RBI for Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit, Lucas Wortman, Grant Arens, Carson Noecker and Carson Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Arens pitched three innings, striking out five, for the win.
Hartington, 1-1, hosts Plainview on Friday.
Alexandria 10, Tea 4
ALEXANDRIA — Peyton Schroeder went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Alexandria past Tea 10-4 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Jonah Hofer had two hits and three RBI for Alex. Hayden Bahmuller had a double and two RBI in the victory.
Troy Liunggren went 3-for-4 with a double for Tea.
Ben Laufman pitched five innings, allowing two hits, for the win. Cameron Jensen took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.