MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks finished ninth in the 20-team Mitchell Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Friday at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.
Harrisburg won the title in the event, which included every Class AA team except Watertown. The Tigers shot 295 on the day, one stroke better than O’Gorman (296) and five better than Pierre (300). Mitchell (305) was fourth, with Brandon Valley (309) fifth.
O’Gorman’s Mac Drake shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors, one stroke better than Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen and Pierre’s Nick Bothun. Aberdeen Central’s Cole Brust shot an even par 72.
Yankton finished at 322, led by 76s from Parker Riley and Easton Vellek. Ryker Larson shot 83 and Miles Krajewski carded an 87 to complete the Bucks’ team score.
Also for Yankton, Eli Larson shot 88 and Kai Cody finished at 93.
Yankton travels to the Watertown Invitational on Tuesday.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 295; 2, O' Gorman 296; 3, Pierre 300; 4, Mitchell 305; 5, Brandon Valley 309; 6, Mitchell JV 320; T7, Rapid City Stevens 321; T7, Sioux Falls Jefferson 321; 9, Yankton 322; 10, Brookings 323; T11, Rapid City Central 329; T11, Sioux Falls Lincoln 329; 13, Aberdeen Central 332; 14, Douglas 339; 15, Spearfish 340; 16, Sturgis 349; 17, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 355; 18, Sioux Falls Washington 361; 19, Mitchell JV 2 366; 20, Huron 385
TOP 15: 1, Mac Drake, O'Gorman 70; T2, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 71; T2, Nick Bothun, Pierre 71; 4, Cole Brust, Aberdeen Central 72; T5, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 73; T5, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 73; T7, Taten Mauney, O'Gorman 74; T7, Carter Peterson, Brandon Valley 74; T7, Jack Bartlett, Pierre 74; T7, Carter McCormick, Mitchell 74; T11, Noah Larson, Mitchell 75; T11, Owen Jorgenson, Brandon Valley 75; T11, Brady Reiners, Mitchell JV 75; T11, Nolan Cinco, O'Gorman 75; T15, Parker Riley, Yankton 76; T15, Easton Vellek, Yankton 76; T15, Ben Gibson, R.C. Central 76
OTHER YHS: T15, Ryker Larson 83; T71, Miles Krajewski 87; T78, Eli Larson 88; T95, Kai Cody 93
