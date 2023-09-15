MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks finished ninth in the 20-team Mitchell Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Friday at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.

Harrisburg won the title in the event, which included every Class AA team except Watertown. The Tigers shot 295 on the day, one stroke better than O’Gorman (296) and five better than Pierre (300). Mitchell (305) was fourth, with Brandon Valley (309) fifth.

