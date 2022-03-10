ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming snagged three top 20 finishes on Thursday’s day one of the National Invitational Championships presented by the Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America inside Beacon Health Aquatic Center.
The Coyotes also produced 11 personal best times and two new entries on the first of three days of competition.
The Coyote men placed 12th in the 200 free relay as the quartet of Zachary Kopp, Aidan Gantenbein, Mack Sathre and Jacob Won clocked 1:21.85. The foursome of Adam Fisher, Jack Berdahl, Gantenbein and Sathre finished 14th in the 400 medley relay in 3:18.50.
South Dakota women’s quartet of Christina Spomer, Shannon Banark, Cassie Ketterling and Emily Kahn finished 19th in the 200 free relay in 1:34.57. The foursome of Maddie Grant, Ketterling, Kahn and Spomer were 30th in the 400 medley relay in 3:50.90.
Ketterling, a senior, posted a pair of personal best during individual prelims in the 50 butterfly (24.99) and 50 breaststroke (30.04).
Gantenbein, a junior, paced four Coyote men to personal bests in the 50 fly prelims, clocking 22.34 to just miss the finals by :0.04 seconds. Kopp finished in 22.46 while Sathre touched in 22.48 and Won 22.51.
Spomer (30.30), Parker Sonnabend (25.75) and Sathre (25.96) also swam personal best times in the 50 breaststroke prelims while Berdahl clocked 25.74.
Entering the Coyote Top 10 all-time charts were freshman Banark, who swam 59.13 in the 100 IM and sits seventh all-time and Gantenbein, who clocked 51.84 and sits eighth all-time.
Friday’s second day of competition begins with prelims at 8:30 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m.
