Tripp-Delmont-Armour and Wagner each had four players named to the all-Little Missouri Valley Conference boys’ basketball team.
For TDA, Mason Reiner, Isaac Wunder, Riley Spaans and Jaden Groeneweg were honored. Chris Nelson, Matt Link, Carter Cournoyer and Ted Slaba were selected from Wagner.
TDA: Mason Reiner, Isaac Wunder, Riley Spaans, Jaden Groeneweg
WAGNER: Chris Nelson, Matt Link, Carter Cournoyer, Ted Slaba
SCOTLAND: Stephen Johnson, Cole Friederich, Trenton Skorepa
BON HOMME: Riley Rothschadl, Chapin Cooper, Landon Bares
AVON: Landon Thury, Jaden Stahl
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: A.J. Johnson, Ryder Niewenhuis
