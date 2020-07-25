The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep of Norfolk in youth baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally to a 5-4 victory.
Cody Oswald doubled and singled, and Cooper Grotenhuis and Drew Ryken each doubled for Yankton. Jack Halsted and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Mac Ryken picked up the win in relief. Grotenhuis started, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Yankton rolled to a 10-2 decision in the nightcap.
Luke Bernatow doubled and singled, driving in four, for Yankton. Mac Ryken also had two hits. Halsted, Oswald, Grotenhuis and John Rye each had a hit in the effort.
Rayner Roig went the distance in the five-inning contest to earn the victory.
Yankton, 17-10, travels to Crofton, Nebraska, on Monday.
Area Legion
Creighton 5, Hartington 3
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton built a 5-1 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Friday night.
Jaxson Bernecker had a pair of hits for Hartington. Brady Steffen and Brett Kleinschmit each doubled in the effort.
Owen Heimes took the loss.
Juniors: Creighton 11, Hartington 9
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton used a pair of big innings to outlast Hartington 11-9 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Jaxson Bernecker doubled and singled, driving in three, for Hartington. Carson Arens and Jay Steffen each had a hit.
Jude Krie took the loss in relief.
