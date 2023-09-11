VERMILLION — South Dakota junior defensive tackle Nick Gaes has been named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week by Stats Perform for his performance in Saturday’s 24-0 win against St. Thomas inside the DakotaDome. Gaes also earned his first MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Gaes fueled South Dakota’s first shutout since 2019 by posting seven tackles including five for 25 yards in losses and three sacks. He also had two quarterback hurries and forced a fumble that teammate Micah Roane recovered to set up the Coyotes’ final score of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.