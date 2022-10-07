RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles climbed the standings on the final day of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Tennis Tournament, moving up to seventh on Friday in Rapid City.

Rapid City Stevens ran away with the team title, scoring 479 points. O’Gorman (370) edged Sioux Falls Lincoln (369) for second. Watertown (275.5), Sioux Falls Jefferson (233.5) and Aberdeen Central (229) round out the top six.

