RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles climbed the standings on the final day of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Tennis Tournament, moving up to seventh on Friday in Rapid City.
Rapid City Stevens ran away with the team title, scoring 479 points. O’Gorman (370) edged Sioux Falls Lincoln (369) for second. Watertown (275.5), Sioux Falls Jefferson (233.5) and Aberdeen Central (229) round out the top six.
Yankton scored 225 in the event, beating out Brandon Valley by three points.
In the conclusion of doubles play, Yankton’s Addison Gordon and Evelyne Lima-Zapon won the flight three consolation title with an 8-7 (7-0) victory over Harrisburg.
Yankton’s Nora Krajewski advanced to the flight one singles title, dropping a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jefferson’s Avery Summers, the top seed. Yankton’s Sabrina Krajewski was a finalist at flight two singles, falling to Lincoln’s Charlotte Crawford 6-3, 3-6, (10-5) in the final.
Yankton’s Frannie Kouri capped her Gazelles career in the fifth place match at flight four singles, dropping a 10-9 (7-3) decision to Huron’s Madelyn Eisenbeisz. Gordon finished sixth at flight five singles, dropping a 10-3 decision to O’Gorman’s Lucy Koziara in the fifth place match. Lima-Zapon finished sixth at flight six singles, dropping a 10-5 decision to Watertown’s Sophia Nichols.
At flight three singles, Yankton’s Meagan Scott fell in the consolation semifinals.
