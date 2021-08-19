ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands—A limited number of fan packages are available now for the 2021 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam held over Thanksgiving weekend at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.
USD fans can cheer on South Dakota as the women face Northwestern, Texas A&M and Pitt on three consecutive days from Nov. 25-27 in the Reef Tournament bracket.
Fan packages include two-way game transportation, game tickets, hotel accommodations at the beautiful Emerald Beach Resort and a tournament staff member as a host. Information and registration are available at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/paradisejam/
The Coyotes have qualified for three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, winning their second-straight Summit League Tournament in March. South Dakota returns 98 percent of its scoring from last year’s squad, including all three all-Summit honorees in Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable.
For updates on the tournament visit ParadiseJam.com.
