MOONSHINERS

HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/25) Lickety Splits 678; (2/18) Lickety Splits 580

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/25) Lickety Splits 1844; (2/18) Lickety Splits 1601

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/10) Terry Wiebelhaus 243, Justin Siemonsma 225, Lacee Fedeler 235, Anissa White 174; (2/25) Nathan List 266, Kevin Solberg 232, Lacee Fedeler 216, Sharon Mernin 191; (2/18) Dylan Mace 245, Kevin Solberg 234, Lacee Fedeler 201, Kathy Driver 200

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/10) Terry Wiebelhaus 626, Lacee Fedeler 620; (2/25) Nathan List 679, Lacee Fedeler 569, Sharon Mernin 512; (2/18) Bruce Myers 617, Dylan Mace 567, Lacee Fedeler 562, Kathy Driver 515

STANDINGS: Lickety Splits 46-14, Cheshire Cats 42-18, Westy’s 38-22, Two Men & Baby 35-25, Mixups 34-26, Neugebauer 30.5-29.5, L&S 26.5-33.5, Unholy Rollers 25-35, Two’s Company 15-45

2/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Kevin White 5-7

BASKETBALL

NEB. BOYS’ TOURN.

March 12-14 at Lincoln

NOTE: All championship games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All third place games at Lincoln Northeast High School.

CLASS A

All Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena

First Round, March 12

No. 1 Bellevue West 55, No. 8 Elkhorn 34

No. 4 Omaha Westside 74, No. 5 Creighton Prep 70

No. 2 Millard North 62, No. 7 Papillion LaVista South 60

No. 6 Omaha South 48, No. 3 Omaha Central 47

Semifinals, March 13

Bellevue West 89, Omaha Westside 70

Millard North 80, Omaha South 59

Championship, March 14

Bellevue West 64, Millard North 62

CLASS B

First Round, March 12

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Skutt Catholic 66, No. 8 Norris 58

No. 5 Mt. Michael 76, No. 4 Wahoo 50

At Devaney

No. 2 Scottsbluff 53, No. 7 Alliance 38

No. 6 Roncalli 60, No. 3 Hastings 58, OT

Semifinals, March 13

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Skutt Catholic 59, Mt. Michael 55

Roncalli 68, Scottsbluff 55

Championship, March 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Roncalli 31

CLASS C1

First Round, March 12

At Devaney

No. 1 Adams Central 65, No. 8 St. Paul 42

No. 4 Ogallala 65, No. 5 Kearney Catholic 62

No. 2 Auburn 54, No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood 48

No. 3 Lincoln Christian 44, No. 6 Wayne 38

Semifinals, March 13

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Ogallala 57, Adams Central 35

Auburn 49, Lincoln Christian 37

Final Round, March 14

CHAMPIONSHIP: Auburn 58, Ogallala 34

THIRD: Adams Central 59, Lincoln Christian 47

CLASS C2

First Round, March 12

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 41, No. 8 Palmyra 38

No. 4 Yutan 63, No. 5 Ponca 56, OT

No. 2 BRLD 71, No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull 46

No. 3 Sutton 55, No. 6 Centennial 48

Semifinals, March 13

At Devaney

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Sutton 51, OT

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Yutan 46, 3OT

Final Round, March 14

CHAMPIONSHIP: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

THIRD: Yutan 39, Sutton 30

CLASS D1

First Round, March 12

At Lincoln East

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, No. 8 Pleasanton 48

No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75, No. 5 Paxton 47

No. 2 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 71, No. 7 Fullerton 53

No. 6 Southern Valley 50, No. 3 Osmond 49

Semifinals, March 13

At Devaney

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, North Platte St. Patrick’s 49

Southern Valley 47, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 39

Final Round, March 14

CHAMPIONSHIP: Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 76, Southern Valley 31

THIRD: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36

CLASS D2

First Round, March 12

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 57, No. 8 Randolph 46

No. 4 Mullen 51, No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s 49

At Lincoln East

No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart 45, No. 7 Johnson-Brock 40

No. 6 Parkview Christian 65, No. 3 Loomis 49

Semifinals, March 13

At Devaney

Humphrey St. Francis 74, Mullen 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Parkview Christian 41

Final Round, March 14

CHAMPIONSHIP: Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Humphrey St. Francis 33

THIRD: Parkview Christian 62, Mullen 43

