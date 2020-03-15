BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
MOONSHINERS
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/25) Lickety Splits 678; (2/18) Lickety Splits 580
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/25) Lickety Splits 1844; (2/18) Lickety Splits 1601
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/10) Terry Wiebelhaus 243, Justin Siemonsma 225, Lacee Fedeler 235, Anissa White 174; (2/25) Nathan List 266, Kevin Solberg 232, Lacee Fedeler 216, Sharon Mernin 191; (2/18) Dylan Mace 245, Kevin Solberg 234, Lacee Fedeler 201, Kathy Driver 200
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/10) Terry Wiebelhaus 626, Lacee Fedeler 620; (2/25) Nathan List 679, Lacee Fedeler 569, Sharon Mernin 512; (2/18) Bruce Myers 617, Dylan Mace 567, Lacee Fedeler 562, Kathy Driver 515
STANDINGS: Lickety Splits 46-14, Cheshire Cats 42-18, Westy’s 38-22, Two Men & Baby 35-25, Mixups 34-26, Neugebauer 30.5-29.5, L&S 26.5-33.5, Unholy Rollers 25-35, Two’s Company 15-45
2/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Kevin White 5-7
BASKETBALL
NEB. BOYS’ TOURN.
March 12-14 at Lincoln
NOTE: All championship games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All third place games at Lincoln Northeast High School.
CLASS A
All Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena
First Round, March 12
No. 1 Bellevue West 55, No. 8 Elkhorn 34
No. 4 Omaha Westside 74, No. 5 Creighton Prep 70
No. 2 Millard North 62, No. 7 Papillion LaVista South 60
No. 6 Omaha South 48, No. 3 Omaha Central 47
Semifinals, March 13
Bellevue West 89, Omaha Westside 70
Millard North 80, Omaha South 59
Championship, March 14
Bellevue West 64, Millard North 62
CLASS B
First Round, March 12
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Skutt Catholic 66, No. 8 Norris 58
No. 5 Mt. Michael 76, No. 4 Wahoo 50
At Devaney
No. 2 Scottsbluff 53, No. 7 Alliance 38
No. 6 Roncalli 60, No. 3 Hastings 58, OT
Semifinals, March 13
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Skutt Catholic 59, Mt. Michael 55
Roncalli 68, Scottsbluff 55
Championship, March 14
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Roncalli 31
CLASS C1
First Round, March 12
At Devaney
No. 1 Adams Central 65, No. 8 St. Paul 42
No. 4 Ogallala 65, No. 5 Kearney Catholic 62
No. 2 Auburn 54, No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood 48
No. 3 Lincoln Christian 44, No. 6 Wayne 38
Semifinals, March 13
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Ogallala 57, Adams Central 35
Auburn 49, Lincoln Christian 37
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Auburn 58, Ogallala 34
THIRD: Adams Central 59, Lincoln Christian 47
CLASS C2
First Round, March 12
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 41, No. 8 Palmyra 38
No. 4 Yutan 63, No. 5 Ponca 56, OT
No. 2 BRLD 71, No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull 46
No. 3 Sutton 55, No. 6 Centennial 48
Semifinals, March 13
At Devaney
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Sutton 51, OT
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Yutan 46, 3OT
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 47
THIRD: Yutan 39, Sutton 30
CLASS D1
First Round, March 12
At Lincoln East
No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, No. 8 Pleasanton 48
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75, No. 5 Paxton 47
No. 2 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 71, No. 7 Fullerton 53
No. 6 Southern Valley 50, No. 3 Osmond 49
Semifinals, March 13
At Devaney
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, North Platte St. Patrick’s 49
Southern Valley 47, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 39
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 76, Southern Valley 31
THIRD: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36
CLASS D2
First Round, March 12
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 57, No. 8 Randolph 46
No. 4 Mullen 51, No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s 49
At Lincoln East
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart 45, No. 7 Johnson-Brock 40
No. 6 Parkview Christian 65, No. 3 Loomis 49
Semifinals, March 13
At Devaney
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Mullen 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Parkview Christian 41
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Humphrey St. Francis 33
THIRD: Parkview Christian 62, Mullen 43
