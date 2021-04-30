SIOUX FALLS — Another high-flying performance by Wagner’s Jaden Peters highlighted the opening day of competition at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Peters cleared a career-best 15 feet, six inches in winning the pole vault. He just missed on his attempts at 16-1, which would have been a Relays record.
Menno’s Owen Eitemiller tied for fifth in the pole vault, clearing 12-6.
Menno’s Raygen Diede broke her school record in the shot put for a second straight day, recording a toss of 37-8 3/4 for a seventh place finish. She had a toss of 36-9 1/4 in a home meet on Thursday.
Dakota Valley’s Tommy Nikkel finished eighth in the Special Event 800-meter run, clocking a season-best 1:59.71.
A number of area teams had strong showings in the relays, including Yankton finishing second in the inaugural coed 1600 relay. The foursome of Rugby Ryken, Shae Rumsey, Annika Gordon and Austin Gobel finished in 3:44.35.
Also for the Yankton girls, the foursome of Gordon, Thea Chance, Rumsey and Sydnee Serck finished third in the Class AA 3200 relay (9:38.56). Thea Luken, Josie Jensen, Madisyn Bietz and Serck were seventh in the AA medley (4:24.99).
Three area teams finished second in their respective classes in the medley relay. The Irene-Wakonda boys’ foursome of Dashel Spurrell, Ben Nelson, Dieken Bahm and Ethan Haich finished second in ‘B’ boys in 3:50.51. The Andes Central-Dakota Christian girls’ foursome of Leah Brown, Josie Brouwer, Allison Muckey and Isabella Brouwer finished second in the ‘B’ girls’ race (4:31.72). The Beresford girls’ foursome of Savannah Beeson, Isabel Delay, Adyson Hansen and Laura Bogue were second in ‘A’ in 4:20.78.
Also earning a runner-up finish were the Vermillion boys in the 3200 relay, clocking 8:28.92 in the Class A event. Riley Ruhaak, Jack Freeburg, Joel Dahlhoff and Jakob Dobney made up the foursome.
Ethan-Parkston was fifth in the Class A boys’ medley (3:48.32), with Parker Hanselman, Cole Prunty, Kolter Kramer and Ethan Poore completing the foursome. Beresford was sixth in the ‘A’ boys’ 3200 relay in 8:49.29, with Gage Lyle, Haydne Wilson, Cameron Wells and Andrew Atwood completing the foursome. Parker was seventh in the ‘A’ girls’ 3200 (10:31.29), with Macy Kippes, Shea Lang, Josie Leberman and Tayler Coleman making up the squad.
The meet continues today (Saturday) in Sioux Falls.
