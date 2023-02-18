SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty had one of its best combined finishes at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, with the men finishing fourth and the women finishing fifth on Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.

The women’s finish marks a program best for the Lancers. The team’s previous best was sixth in 2002 with 35 points.

