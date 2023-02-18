SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty had one of its best combined finishes at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, with the men finishing fourth and the women finishing fifth on Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
The women’s finish marks a program best for the Lancers. The team’s previous best was sixth in 2002 with 35 points.
The Lancer men finished in the top five for a fifth consecutive year.
Dordt beat out Doane 204.5 to 194 for the men’s title. Concordia (100.5) was third, followed by MMU (81).
The Lancer men won four events, including two with NAIA automatic qualifying performances.
Donovan Breckenridge posted two automatic qualifying times on the day, in winning the 200 (21.95) and placing fourth in the 400 (49.41). He was also eighth in the 60 (7.15), won by teammate Marcus Jnofinn in 6.81 seconds.
Jonathan Fuselier also posted an automatic qualifying time in placing third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.23). Teammate Seth Wiebelhaus (8.52) was sixth.
Mason Schleis and Wiebelhaus finished 1-2 in the heptathlon, with teammate Michael Beyer placing sixth. Schleis scored 4,976 points, followed by Wiebelhaus (4,945). Beyer scored 4,308 points for his first-ever GPAC medal.
Schleis entered Saturday’s events in the lead, but Wiebelhaus closed the gap by winning the 60-meter hurdles (8.43), pole vault (13-11 1/4) and 1,000 (2:48.65). Schleis was second in the 1,000 (2:50.88) and pole vault (13-3 1/2), and third in the hurdles (8.63).
Schleis also took home medals for sixth in the pole vault (14-3 1/4) and seventh in the long jump (22-1 3/4). Nathan Simons (22.42) was sixth in the 200. Ethan Burnett (44-1 1/2) was seventh in the triple jump. Cristobal Gonzalez (15:43.18) was eighth in the 5,000.
The Lancers won the 3200 relay in 8:12.64, with Jacob Kueny, Caden Ideker, Liam Vidas and Tague Tvedt completing the race. MMU was fifth in the 1600 relay (3:25.59), with Breckenridge, Deontae Howard, Nathaniel Kropuenske and Simons running for the Lancers.
Dordt’s Thaniel Schroeder (Freeman Academy) was second in the 5,000 (15:14.99) and fifth in the 3,000 (8:45.14).
The Concordia women ran away with their eighth straight indoor title, scoring 241.5 points. Doane (109) was a distant second, followed by Dordt (103), Hastings (97.5) and the Lancers (63).
The Lancers were led by a pair of three-event placewinners, Calli Davis and Elianna Clark. Both ran on the Lancers’ fourth place 1600 relay (4:03.56). Davis was second in the 200 (25.88) and third in the 400 (59.03), reaching the ‘B’ standard in the 400. Clark was third in the 60 (7.84) and fifth in the 200 (26.08).
Davis and Clark were joined on the 1600 relay by Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl and Abrielle Nelson, who also helped the Lancers to fifth in the 3200 relay (10:06.68) with Emily Johnson and Josey Wahlstrom.
Andrea Sucha placed second in the high jump (5-2 1/2) and sixth in the triple jump (34-11 1/4). Ashinee George finished third in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking a ‘B’ standard time 9.00 seconds and adding to the eighth place medal she earned in the pentathlon on Friday. Maddison Doren was eighth in the long jump (16-8 3/4), adding to the sixth place finish she had in the pentathlon.
Also for the Lancer women, Gracie Rippen was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 11-2 1/2 to reach the ‘B’ standard. Isabel Hardmeyer was sixth in the 60 (7.98), with Alexis Even (8.00) in eighth.
Briar Cliff’s Isabel Saylor (Freeman) was fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 35-8.
Mount Marty has several athletes qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, March 2-4 in Brookings.
