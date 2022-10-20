VERMILLION — Six home meets, including the 2023 Summit League Indoor Championships, trips to a pair of Big Ten schools and appearances at a trio of big-name relay meets highlight the South Dakota track and field schedule announced Thursday by Coyote director of track and field Lucky Huber.
South Dakota hosts the 2023 Summit League Indoor Championships on Feb. 24-25 at Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome. USD hosts the indoor championship for the first time since 2013 and second time overall. The Coyote women look to defend last year’s indoor title, while USD’s men were Summit champions the last time the indoor meet was held in Vermillion.
Two other indoor home meets are scheduled for Jan. 14 (South Dakota Kickoff) and Feb. 4 (Alumni Meet) at Hillenbrand Memorial Track. South Dakota will also host a trio of outdoor meets at Lillibridge Track Complex, scheduled for April 7-8 (USD Early Bird), April 21-22 (South Dakota Challenge) and May 5 (USD Tune-Up).
The Coyotes will travel to three Power Five schools during the indoor season. These include Minnesota’s Jack Johnson Classic on Jan. 27-28 in Minneapolis, Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational on Feb. 10-11 in Fayetteville and the Nebraska Tune-Up on Feb. 17 in Lincoln. This marks the Coyotes’ first return to the Jack Johnson Classic since the 2018-19 season.
The NCAA Indoor Championships are scheduled for March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The top 16 individuals in each event qualify for the national meet.
USD kicks off its outdoor slate with San Diego State’s Aztec Invitational on March 25 in San Diego, California.
Other outdoor highlights include trips to the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays scheduled for March 30-April 1 in Austin, Texas, the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays set for April 13-15 in Los Angeles, California, and the 113th Drake Relays scheduled for April 27-29 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Postseason competition begins with the Summit League Outdoor Championships slated for May 11-13 as the meet returns to Fargo, North Dakota, for the fourth time. South Dakota’s women are the defending champions, edging out North Dakota State by 18 points last May.
Following the conclusion of conference meet weekends, individuals ranked in the top-48 of the west region will advance to the NCAA West Preliminary held in Sacramento, California, May 24-27. The top-12 finishes per event advance to the NCAA Championships held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.
