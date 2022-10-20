VERMILLION — Six home meets, including the 2023 Summit League Indoor Championships, trips to a pair of Big Ten schools and appearances at a trio of big-name relay meets highlight the South Dakota track and field schedule announced Thursday by Coyote director of track and field Lucky Huber.

South Dakota hosts the 2023 Summit League Indoor Championships on Feb. 24-25 at Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome. USD hosts the indoor championship for the first time since 2013 and second time overall. The Coyote women look to defend last year’s indoor title, while USD’s men were Summit champions the last time the indoor meet was held in Vermillion.

