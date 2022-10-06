The Yankton club high school bowling team will hold a preseason meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4-5 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
All area student-athletes in grades 7-12 who are interested in competing for the Bucks and Gazelles this season are invited to sign up, as well as participate in an hour of bowling.
