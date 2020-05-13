SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Jayden Bormann, a junior from Parkston, was named to the all-Great Plains Conference Women’s Golf Team, announced on Wednesday.
Bormann golfs for Dakota Wesleyan.
Morningside had four honorees, including Golfer of the Year Maria Nava, as well as Coach of the Year Todd Sapp. Morningside led the tournament by 34 strokes after the fall half of the championships.
The all-conference selections are based on performances in the fall portion of the GPAC schedule. No other spring sports will have all-conference teams announced due to lack of competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.