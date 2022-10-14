LAKE ANDES — Wagner setter Macy Koupal went over the 2,000-assist mark for her career, finishing with 41 on the night as the Red Raiders swept Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Koupal also had 11 digs for Wagner (23-2). Emma Yost finished with 13 kills, 16 digs and six ace serves. Kya Kjeldgaard had 10 kills. Avari Bruguier finished with eight kills and 10 digs, Shona Kocer posted seven kills, Shalayne Nagel had 11 digs and Madi Knebel added eight digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Abigail Svatos finished with 10 kills for AC-DC. Josie Brouwer finished with 14 assists and eight digs. Mahpiya Irving posted seven assists, nine digs and two ace serves for the Thunder.
Wagner travels to Winner on Tuesday. AC-DC, 5-16, hosts the Thunder Nation Tournament on Saturday.
Gayville-Volin 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin’s Taylor Hoxeng recorded her 1,000th career dig, finishing with 38 on the night, as Gayville-Volin outlasted Bridgewater-Emery 25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Maia Achen finished with 24 kills and 28 digs for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson had 35 assists and 17 digs. Jo Westrum posted 19 digs and Ayla Dimmer added 13 digs in the victory.
Hayden Hofer had nine kills, 20 assists, 18 digs and three ace serves to lead Bridgewater-Emery. Lexi Golder posted nine kills and three blocks. Kennedie Roskens finished with 38 digs. Oakley Weber had seven kills, 15 assists and 14 digs. Madison Fisk posted seven kills and Shania Longe added three blocks for the Huskies.
Gayville-Volin, 18-9, travels to Burke on Tuesday. Bridgewater-Emery plays in the Thunder Nation Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes.
Wynot 3, Wausa 1
WAUSA, Neb. — Wynot outlasted Wausa 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-8 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Allison Wieseler led a balanced Wynot (17-8) attack with 14 kills and six blocks. Kayla Pinkelman had seven kills and five blocks. Sophia Geisen posted 32 assists and eight digs. Kinslee Heimes finished with six kills, three ace serves and 13 digs. Lauren Haberman posted nine digs and Kenna Oligmueller added four blocks and four ace serves in the victory.
Hunter West finished with 20 kills and 11 digs for Wausa. Alexa Cunningham posted 14 kills. Bailey West had nine kills and 13 digs. Abby Kaiser recorded 19 digs, Sienna West had two ace serves and two blocks (one solo), and Anika Alonzo added two ace serves in the effort.
Both teams begin play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday. Wynot, the top seed, will face the winner of the Randolph Pool in Ponca. Wausa, the second seed, faces the winner of the Plainview Pool in Randolph.
Centerville 3, Avon 2
AVON — Centerville rallied past Avon 16-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-9 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Thea Gust finished with 10 kills, nine digs and five ace serves for Centerville. Keira Austin posted 21 assists. Lillie Eide had 10 digs and three blocks. Kalie Barcklay had four ace serves and Bailey Hansen added three ace serves in the victory.
For Avon, Courtney Sees finished with eight kills and 21 digs. McKenna Kocmich had 23 assists and four ace serves. Lila Vanderlei posted seven kills and 13 digs. Gracie Small had seven kills and Sarah Swier added 19 digs for the Pirates.
Centerville, 8-15, plays in the Thunder Nation Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes. Avon, 7-13, travels to Ethan on Monday.
Centerville won a close JV match, 27-25, 31-33, 15-9. Avon won the ‘C’ match 25-16, 25-15.
Crofton 3, Guardian Angels 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton won its final tune-up for the Mid-States Conference Tournament, sweeping Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-18, 27-25, 25-19 in MSC volleyball action on Thursday.
Caitlin Guenther posted 12 kills, 13 digs and three blocks to lead a balanced Crofton attack. Sammie Allen finished with 15 assists and 10 digs, with Jaida Allen recording 14 assists and 12 digs. Lexi Wiebelhaus had six kills. Madelyn Eilers had three blocks, Cassie Allen posted 11 digs and Megan Tramp added two ace serves in the victory.
Crofton begins play in the MSC Tournament on Monday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies swept the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 25-11, 25-4, 25-13 Thursday night.
Bentlee Kollbaum led the Huskies with 11 kills. Alyssa Chytka tallied 15 digs and four service aces for the Huskies. Sophia Giorgio registered 27 set assists.
Madison Orr led the Eagles with three kills. Quincey Flynn registered six digs. Kaitlynn Mellem tallied four blocks.
EPJ improves to 19-6 while Irene-Wakonda falls to 4-19.
EPJ plays at the Dakota XII Conference Tournament Saturday at West Central High School, while Irene-Wakonda travels to play Canistota on Monday.
Platte-Geddes 3, Chamberlain 0
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers earned a home sweep of the Chamberlain Cubs 25-12, 25-11, 25-13 Thursday night.
The Black Panthers were led by Regan Hoffman’s 12 kills to go along with 12 digs. Karly VanDerWerff led the team with 16 digs. Avery DeVries registered 29 set assists for Platte-Geddes.
Sara Peterson led Chamberlain with four kills. Jayna Handel registered four set assists, and Leigha Long added seven digs for the Cubs.
Platte-Geddes improves to 18-5, while Chamberlain falls to 4-15.
Platte-Geddes plays at Tripp-Delmont-Armour Monday while Chamberlain hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Tuesday.
In the JV match, Platte-Geddes won 25-7, 25-17. The Black Panthers also took the C-Team match 25-16, 25-13.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Scotland 0
SCOTLAND — Tripp-Delmont-Armour used a balanced attack to claim a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 victory over Scotland in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Gracey Schatz finished with eight kills and two blocks for TDA, which had five different players record at least three kills. Megan Reiner had seven kills, 14 digs and two ace serves. Hannah Stremick finished with five kills, 19 assists and two ace serves. Morgan Gemar posted 10 digs and five ace serves, and Callie Westendorf added nine digs in the victory.
Martina DeBoer led Scotland with 11 kills. Claire Janish posted 13 assists and nine digs. Bailey Vitek finished with 14 digs, and Trinity Bietz added five kills and 12 digs for the Highlanders.
TDA, 16-3, plays in the Thunder Nation Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes. Scotland, 9-12, travels to Hanson on Monday.
Scotland won the JV match 17-25, 25-12, 15-10.
Parkston 3, Parker 0
PARKSTON — Mya Neubel finished with 12 kills, 12 digs and three ace serves to spark Parkston past Parker 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Faith Oakley finished with 22 assists, nine digs and two ace serves for Parkston. Gracie Oakley had seven kills, Kiauna Hargens posted six kills and Lauren Ziebart added 11 digs in the victory.
Terryn Fuller finished with seven kills, eight assists and 14 digs for Parker. Halle Berens posted seven kills, 32 digs and two ace serves. Meah Wright posted 11 assists, Aspen Rand had 38 digs and Hailey Phillips added 15 digs for the Pheasants.
Parkston, 12-12, hosts Bon Homme on Tuesday. Parker, 3-20, hosts Flandreau on Tuesday.
Parkston won both the JV and ‘C’ matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.