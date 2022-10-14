LAKE ANDES — Wagner setter Macy Koupal went over the 2,000-assist mark for her career, finishing with 41 on the night as the Red Raiders swept Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.

Koupal also had 11 digs for Wagner (23-2). Emma Yost finished with 13 kills, 16 digs and six ace serves. Kya Kjeldgaard had 10 kills. Avari Bruguier finished with eight kills and 10 digs, Shona Kocer posted seven kills, Shalayne Nagel had 11 digs and Madi Knebel added eight digs and two ace serves in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.