The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association has announced its 2023 preseason poll.
In Class AA boys, Rapid City Stevens holds the top spot, followed by O’Gorman. Yankton received votes.
In Class AA girls, Harrisburg holds the top spot, followed by Aberdeen Central. Yankton received votes.
Sioux Falls Christian holds the top spot in Class A boys. Vermillion ranked third, with Dakota Valley and Freeman Academy each receiving votes.
Tea Area had the top spot in Class A girls. Dakota Valley ranked fourth, with Vermillion receiving votes.
The SDHSSCA will release rankings every two weeks.
Boys AA: 1. Rapid City Stevens; 2. O'Gorman; T3. Sioux Falls Jefferson; T3. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 5. Aberdeen Central; Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, Huron, Spearfish, Watertown, Yankton
Girls AA: 1. Harrisburg; 2. Aberdeen Central; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 4. Rapid City Central; T5. Pierre T.F. Riggs; T5. Sioux Falls Jefferson; T5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, Rapid City Stevens, Yankton
Boys A: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Tea Area; 3. Vermillion; 4. St. Thomas More; T5. Belle Fourche; T5. James Valley Christian; Receiving Votes: Groton Area, West Central, Dakota Valley, Freeman Academy
Girls A: 1. Tea Area; T2. Sioux Falls Christian; T2. West Central; 4. Dakota Valley; 5. Groton Area; Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Vermillion
