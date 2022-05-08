SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty was eliminated from the Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament with a 7-5 loss to second-seeded Concordia on Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
Jesse Garcia doubled and singled, and Jayden Adams had two hits for Concordia (32-15-1). Jaidan Quinn and Jakob Faulk each had a double. Keaton Candor, Ben Berg, Ty Nekoliczak and Teyt Johnson each had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Billy Hancock went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Mount Marty. Jet Weber had a pair of hits. Mason Townsend, Kiko Nunez and Zane Salley each had a hit.
Caden Johnson pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven, for the win. Nathan Buckallew got the final out for the save. Tyler Priest took the loss, striking out six.
Earlier in the day, the Lancers opened with a 7-6 loss to Briar Cliff.
Quentin Evers had two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored for Briar Cliff. Easton Cone doubled and singled. Cam Riemer also doubled. Connor Lange, Jake Allen, Jared Sitzmann and Matthew Hmielewski each had a hit in the victory.
Josh Roemen homered and doubled for Mount Marty. Weber doubled and singled, driving in three. David Richardson also doubled and singled. Hancock, Zane Salley and Caid Koletzky each had a hit.
Jacob Wesselmann pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, for the win. Brett Sitzmann got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for the save. Myles Brown took the loss, striking out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
MMU is 35-16 on the season. While the Lancers could get an at-large berth to the NAIA Opening Round, the GPAC typically does not get three qualifiers to the tournament. Automatic berths from the GPAC go to the regular season champion, Doane, and the tournament champion, or regular-season runner-up Concordia if Doane wins the tournament.
