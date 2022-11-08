CENTERVILLE — The No. 6 seed Dakota Valley Panthers clinched a spot in Sioux Falls for the State Class A quarterfinals next week with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 victory over the No. 11 seed Baltic Bulldogs at Centerville Public School Tuesday.
With the win, the Panthers improve to 26-7 and will open the State Class A Tournament on Nov. 17 in Sioux Falls.
Baltic finishes up its season 19-6.
Claire Munch led the Panthers with 15 kills. Sophie Tuttle and Jorja Van Den Hul added 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Logan Miller got things going on offense, registering 37 set assists. Kate VanRooyan had 32 digs for DV in the victory.
“That was a fun match for everybody,” Panthers head coach Mary Miller said. “Our servicing and there were a lot of great rallies with a lot of hard hitting. I got to give Baltic credit. They held their own and we were pretty fortunate to get out in three.”
DV raced out to a 6-0 lead in the first set, prompting a Baltic timeout. The Panthers led the set wire-to-wire on their way to a 25-12 win. Munch and Tuttle made their presence known in the first set with the way they were each attacking the Baltic defense.
“Claire and Sophie are great hitters there,” Logan Miller said. “They always know their spots to hit. They’re great offensive players on the court. They know their zones and their shots.”
In the second set, things started out tight. With the game tied 11-11, DV called timeout. The Panthers proceeded to go on a 14-4 run to close out the set 25-15.
While Baltic did not necessarily go on a huge run when Coach Miller called timeout, she explained it was important to remind her team of things they needed to do well.
“We told them to keep swinging,” she said. “Be smart with your swings and attack their block. That was really important (for our success).”
Set three was even, as Dakota Valley held a 19-18 lead over Baltic late in the set. Coach Miller called timeout again. Her team responded with a 6-1 run out of the timeout to win the set 25-19 and the match 3-0.
“We always make sure to finish (sets) well and warm up into (the game),” Logan Miler said. “We played with Baltic’s scrappiness. We figured out some shots that we saw on film, so that really helped us (win).”
Coach Miller is proud of the group of four seniors she is taking to Sioux Falls next week that includes her daughter Logan, Kate and Reagan VanRooyan, and Jorja Van Den Hul.
“When I came (to Dakota Valley), they were here my first year,” Coach Miller said. “I’ve completed a cycle of athletes and they’re great kids. They’re good students. We’re pretty serious (about volleyball). I’m pretty focused all the time. To play for me you’ve got to know, coming into practice, ‘Hey, we’re not goofing around. We’re getting after it.’ Tonight, (that hard work) showed.
“I never get tired of (playoff success). I was jumpy tonight and nervous because I want it for the kids. As a coach, you kind of want it but you want it for the kids. These are the memories they are going to have a lifetime.”
Logan Miller talked about how much she has enjoyed playing for her mother.
“It’s always been my dream to play for her since I was a little kid watching her coach at all her other schools,” Logan said. “I’m glad I have this opportunity. We’ve had some rough patches as coach and daughter because that relationship is so intricate, but it’s going great for us. We’re going to finish off strong and great this year.”
