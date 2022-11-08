CENTERVILLE — The No. 6 seed Dakota Valley Panthers clinched a spot in Sioux Falls for the State Class A quarterfinals next week with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 victory over the No. 11 seed Baltic Bulldogs at Centerville Public School Tuesday.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 26-7 and will open the State Class A Tournament on Nov. 17 in Sioux Falls.

