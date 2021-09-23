Yankton cruised to a 26-0 victory over Brookings in ninth grade football action on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Easton Nelson passed for 173 yards and three touchdowns for Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock had three catches for 72 yards and a score. Matthew Sheldon rushed for 73 yards and had a 35-yard touchdown catch. Bryce Kral also had a touchdown catch and Owen Wishon had a touchdown run in the victory.
Kral and Kaden Hughes each made five tackles to lead the Yankton defense. Sheldon posted four stops. Ryker Freng added a fumble recovery in the win.
Yankton, 2-1, hosts Mitchell on Sept. 30.
