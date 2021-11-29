SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to Morningside hosting a playoff football game, the start time for the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader featuring Mount Marty at Morningside, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, has been pushed back.
The women’s game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the men’s game beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Morningside (12-0) hosts GPAC rival Northwestern (11-1) in the NAIA semifinals, a noon start at Elwood Olsen Stadium. This marks the second straight season in which the two GPAC teams have met in the semifinals.
