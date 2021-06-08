The Yankton Fury Fire earned a doubleheader sweep over the Rogue squad on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton rallied in the fourth to claim a 5-4 victory.
Emma Wiese went 3-for-3, and Jadyn Hubbard doubled and singled to lead Yankton. Larkyn Mason had two hits and two RBI. Kelsey O’Neill, Emma Heine and Brenna Steele each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out three.
Yankton scored a 12-run third inning to claim the nightcap 12-4.
O’Neill had two triples and five RBI for Yankton. Lainie Keller also had two hits. Ellie Wiese doubled, driving in two. Kara Klemme, Steele and Keyara “Lucky” Mason each had a hit. Heine drove in two runs in the victory.
Emma Wiese picked up the win.
Fury Red 5-10, Hartford Sparx 1-7
Yankton Fury Red scored a doubleheader sweep of the Hartford Sparx in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Annika Gordon and Hannah Sailer each had two hits for Yankton. Elle Feser homered, driving in three. Tori Vellek had a triple. Paige Hatch and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit in the victory.
Addy Kramer, Olivia Brown, Taylor Kunzweiler, Jenna Lueth and Riley Morrison each had a hit for Hartford.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out three. Grace Harden took the loss.
Yankton scored 10 runs in the second and held on for a 10-7 victory in the nightcap.
Vellek went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Hatch went 2-for-3 with a triple. Sailer had a triple and three RBI. Gordon, Brooklyn Townsend, Izzy Wintz, Sample and Zoeller each had a hit in the victory.
Harden and Lueth each went 3-for-3 for Hartford. McKenna Sichmeller had two hits. Brooke Opitz, Caitlyn Maa and Brown each had a hit.
Sample picked up the win in relief. Taylor Kunzweiler took the loss.
Yankton, 23-5-2, plays the Yankton Fury Fire on Thursday.
Norfolk Golden Girls 5-3, Fury Black 3-5
Yankton Fury Black and the Norfolk Golden Girls-Severance squad split a girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
Chandler Cleveland had two hits and two RBI, and Olivia Binde had two hits as Yankton claimed the nightcap 5-3.
Camryn Koletzky had the other Yankton hit.
Madelyn Hanson, Kaia Kollmar, Makayla Mitchell and Henley Morris each had a hit for Norfolk.
Binde picked up the win, with Chandler Cleveland pitching two innings of shutout relief. Mitchell took the loss, striking out four in her three innings of work.
In the opener, Norfolk built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory.
Jessica Schmidt had two hits and two RBI for Norfolk. Brianna Nissen doubled. Kollmar and Brylee Severance each had a hit in the win.
For Yankton, MacKenzie Richardson had a hit and two RBI to lead the way. Taeli Barta, Koletzky, Chandler Cleveland and Payton Moser each had a hit.
Kayla Bobeldyke pitched three shutout innings for the win. Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out four.
Fury Hornets 5-5, Mitchell Adrenaline 4-7
Five runs for the Yankton Fury Hornets proved enough runs to win one game, but not both ends of a girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton scored in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 5-4 victory.
Taylor Hamburg went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, including the game-winning RBI in the sixth, for Yankton. McKenna Eide added a hit.
Tori Hansen picked up the win in relief of Isabel Yellowbank, who struck out seven in four shutout innings of work.
Mitchell bounced back to take the nightcap 7-5.
Mia Donner and Yellowbank each tripled for Yankton. Hamburg, Quincy Gaskins and Hailey Schulte each had a hit.
Madison Girard took the loss, striking out two.
Norfolk 12-6, Fury Gazelles 3-3
Norfolk earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Fury Gazelles in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Norfolk claimed the opener 12-3.
For Yankton, Isabelle Sheldon tripled. Daylee Hughes and Kalli Koletzky each had a hit.
Hughes took the loss, striking out six in her five innings of work.
Norfolk claimed the nightcap 6-3.
Hannah Crisman, Ava Girard, Emma Gobel and Hughes each had a hit for Yankton.
Girard took the loss, striking out two.
Yankton travels to Dakota Valley on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.