AMES, Iowa — Kelsey Heath shot a two-round score of 164 (85 in round one, 79 in round two) to lead the Mount Marty Lancers golf team that competed in the 2023 Jimmie Spring Swing Event Monday.
Heath is tied for 12th in the event.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 12:07 am
Tatum Jensen shot a 91 round one and followed it up with an 81 score in round two for a combined 172, good enough for a tie of 27th place and a career-best.
Courtney Heath also improved in the second round, following up a 93 first round with an 86 score for a total of 179, good enough for a tie of 38th place.
Kalee Gilsdorf shot a 98 first round and a 102 second round for a 200 score. She is in 54th place.
Kaite Roth shot 115 each round for a 230 score. She is in 63rd place.
