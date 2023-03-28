LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mount Marty freshman Lalit Jain scored 595 (63X) out of a possible 600 over 120 arrows to win the Freestyle Limited Recurve Adult Male division of the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) Indoor National Tournament, held on Louisville, Kentucky.
Jain scored a 300 on Saturday’s opening day to lead by three points, then had shot a 295 for Sunday’s best score to finish four points ahead of Matthew Nofel, who was on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.
Several other Lancers earned high finishes in their various divisions.
— In Freestyle Adult Female, Maren Sanders (600, 108X) was fourth in flight one, Zoe Woods (599, 88X) was eighth and Kinley Hetletved (599, 86X) was ninth in flight two, Alicia Avilas (595, 82X) was 10th in flight three, and Chloe Madison (594, 91X) was econd and Izzy Burley (592, 70X) was fifth in flight four.
— In flight one of Freestyle Limited Recurve Female, Alyssa Nelson (563, 38X) was seventh and Lindsey Bouffard (560, 33X) was eighth.
— In Freestyle Adult Male, Griffen Wieneke tied for ninth in flight four (600, 101X). Noah Cagle (599, 97X) was 11th in flight six. Brady Klassen (587, 89X) was 11th in flight 10.
— In Barebow Recurve Adult, Jon Sarazin (444, 7X) was fifth in male flight three, and Savannah Chouinard (442, 13X) was ninth in the female division.
MMU archers will be at the USA South Dakota State Indoor Championships and South Dakota State Indoor this weekend in Yankton.
