LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mount Marty freshman Lalit Jain scored 595 (63X) out of a possible 600 over 120 arrows to win the Freestyle Limited Recurve Adult Male division of the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) Indoor National Tournament, held on Louisville, Kentucky.

Jain scored a 300 on Saturday’s opening day to lead by three points, then had shot a 295 for Sunday’s best score to finish four points ahead of Matthew Nofel, who was on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

