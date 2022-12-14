VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes played a competitive 40 minutes of basketball, but the UT Martin Skyhawks made the plays they needed to down the stretch to secure a 67-61 victory at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday.
UT Martin improved to 4-6, while South Dakota fell to 4-7.
The game was tight down the stretch, as USD got within two, 60-58, after Grace Larkins made a free throw with 1:21 remaining. Still, it was the Skyhawks who made the plays defensively down the stretch and did not give USD an opportunity to tie the game.
Even though it did not show in the win column, Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said the experience the team got in a tight-game situation will help them.
“You're putting kids on the floor in an end-of-game situation and running an advancement play,” she said. “These kids have never done it before. For the most part, you're talking about putting five kids in the situation where you're asking them to execute a late-game play or get stops late-(in the) game when they're down three or four. It matters. It's the first time in their lives they've done it on a collegiate game.”
Getting that experience is one thing, but Karius sees executing down the stretch and making shots as the next step her team needs to take. The Coyotes shot 20-53 (37.7%) in the contest.
“We've got to be shooting the ball better than what we are,” she said. “I thought we had good, open looks against the (UT Martin) zone. I’m not sure our passes were quite on point but for the most part, I was happy about a lot of the looks that we got. Our ability to knock it down when it matters is important. We've got to get that experience when the bright lights are shining and then be able to get stops when it matters.”
The team has shown the ability to finish plays in spurts. One of those spurts was late in the second quarter when the Coyotes went on a 12-0 run to turn a six-point deficit (24-18) to a 30-24 lead with 1:08 remaining in the half. Karius credited the way the Coyotes were able to adjust when UT Martin would switch up defenses on them.
“We moved the ball better against the press today,” she said. “We took care of the ball much better in the full court. We broke in and got some early looks at the rim. It gave us that tempo to keep moving and to get good offense (going).”
One bright spot was USD’s bench, which outscored UT Martin 21-2 in the contest. Cassidy Carson added 12 points off the bench, tying her with Grace Larkins as the Coyotes’ leading scorer in the contest.
“Cassidy Carson had another great game,” Karius said. “She's looking more confident out there, handling the ball and looking to score.”
Karius added that the bench needs to get going for the team to be successful.
“We need all of them,” she said. “They're improving. You can see those improvements. They play hard and that's what matters.”
Nonetheless, Karius believes the team can find its shooting touch as conference play starts Monday against the Kansas City Roos.
“We’ve got to get back to being our confident-shooting selves,” she said. “You saw it earlier in the year. In the last few games, we haven't quite found that especially (with) being back at home. We're certainly capable of it. We put them in situations (in practice) where we can simulate that as best as possible, but nothing compares to the bright lights, the game and having that jersey on.”
Sharnecce Currie-Jelks led the Skyhawks with 23 points, with Seygan Robins adding 13. Anaya Brown posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Tip off time for the Coyotes’ conference-opener against Kansas City is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.