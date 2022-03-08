LINCOLN, Neb. — Ella Wragge’s basket and free throw with four seconds left sent fourth-seeded Crofton past Ponca 41-38 in Tuesday’s Class C2 opening round of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln. It was a rematch of last year’s state title game, also won by Crofton.
Caitlin Guenther led Crofton (23-4) with 14 points, while Wragge had nine points, and Jayden Jordan tallied eight points and six rebounds. Alexis Folkers also scored eight points.
Crofton advances to Thursday’s semifinals against top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (24-2).
Ponca, which finishes the season 24-2, got 13 points from Samantha Ehlers and 12 points from Ashlyn Kingsbury. Gracen Evans added eight points.
D1: Cedar Catholic 47, Elmwood-Murdock 46
LINCOLN, Neb. — Makenna Noecker’s 23 points helped eighth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic upset top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 47-46 in Tuesday’s Class D1 opening round of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
The win sends the Trojans (14-15) into Thursday morning’s semifinals against Shelton (26-1).
Kathryne Jones added eight points and Laney Kathol scored six points for Cedar Catholic, which scored 34 points after halftime.
Elmwood-Murdock (23-4) got 18 points from Brenna Schmidt, and 11 points each from Bailey Frahm and Alexis Bacon.
D1: Shelton 52, Niobrara-Verdigre 47
LINCOLN, Neb. — Despite digging itself a 10-point deficit after the first quarter, Shelton went on to beat Niobrara-Verdigre 52-47 in Tuesday’s Class D1 opening round of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Makenna Willis led Shelton (26-1) with 12 points, while Dru Niemack had 11 points and Halle Clark added 10 points.
Niobrara-Verdigre (18-9), which was making its first state tournament as a co-op, got 13 points from Josilyn Miller and 12 points from Crissenna Swalley.
Boys
D2: Osceola 52, Wynot 48
LINCOLN, Neb. — Fifth-seeded Osceola out-scored Wynot 11-2 in the fourth quarter to capture a 52-48 Class D2 first round win Tuesday at the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Kale Gustafson scored 22 points to lead Osceola (22-5), which advances to Thursday evening’s semifinals.
Wynot, which finishes the season 23-3, got 11 points from Zack Foxhoven, 10 points from Charlie Schroeder and seven points from Jack Kuchta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.