NORTH SIOUX CITY — After having the rug pulled out from under them when last year’s state tournament was eventually canceled, the Dakota Valley boys’ basketball team zeroed in one thought.
Getting back.
It wasn’t going to be easy to qualify again for the South Dakota State Class A Tournament, but the Panthers (21-2) have made it back.
“It was painful but also a little bit stressful,” head coach Jason Kleis said of not getting to play in the state tournament a year ago. “I think it put more pressure on us.
“At least for the coaches, we thought, ‘It’d be a darn shame if we didn’t make it back.’”
The disappointment over not being able to challenge for a state championship last year only provided more fuel for the Panthers for this season, he added.
“This year, the guys put in more time in the offseason than they ever had,” Kleis said. “On the one hand, they had more time, but sometimes that can go both ways because it can put some pressure on you.”
Dakota Valley, in the state tournament for the fifth time in six years, is the No. 2 seed and will open its title run against seventh-seeded Winner today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
One of the main reasons Dakota Valley is back?
The high-scoring Panthers — they average 80 points per game — boast a potent 1-2 punch in brothers Paul and Isaac Bruns. Paul, a senior, averages 27.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals, while Issac, a sophomore, averages 22.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.
If there’s a unappreciated quality about the brothers it’s that they’re “ultra-competitive,” according to their coach.
“They’re super talented and very skilled, and they put a lot of time in, but they have a natural competitiveness,” Kleis said. “They know how to compete, and they’re certainly the toughest and hardest-working kids.”
Kleis also credited the rest of the players for accepting their roles in an offense led by two 20-point scorers.
“We have guys that love to set those two (Bruns’) up, but when it’s their time to score for us, they step up,” Kleis said. “We feel like we’ve found a good mix of that.”
Beyond the Bruns brothers, Dakota Valley also boasts senior Chayce Montagne (7.7 ppg, 4.3 apg), senior Alex Zephier (7.3 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg) and sophomore Randy Rosenquist (4.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.2 apg).
The Panthers will today face a Winner squad (20-2) that boasts its own superstar in senior Brady Fritz, who averages 26.4 points per game.
“Whenever you have a superstar like they do, you know he’ll step up and play well,” Kleis said. “We’re doing everything we can to try to prepare for that.”
The winner between Dakota Valley and Winner will face either No. 3 Sioux Valley or No. 6 Chamberlain in Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. semifinals.
