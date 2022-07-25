Five past greats, including three with ties to the region, have been selected for induction to the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame, announced late Sunday night.

Gary Kortan of Tabor, Ron Baker, formerly of Scotland, and the late Warren Scherschligt of Lesterville highlight the induction class. They will be joined by Chris Brown of Brandon and Jay Kusler of Sioux Falls.

