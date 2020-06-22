Jack Lundin and Shannon McCormick, both of Sioux Falls, earned top honors in the SDGA Sanford Golf Series, held Monday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Lundin, who won the South Dakota Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament at Hillcrest in October, opened his round with an eagle on the way to a 5-under 67. Owen Holmes of Sioux Falls (7) and Will Allen of Harrisburg (71) also broke par on the day.
Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst was the top area finisher, tying for 10th at 76. Landon Moe of Yankton tied for 13th at 77. Brody Boltjes (83) of Platte was 25th, Tryg Aanenson (86) of Freeman was 33rd, Dawson Hoffman (88) of Platte tied for 35th and Henry Homstad (90) of Yankton tied for 39th.
McCormick shot an 81, edging Beresford’s Maiya Muller by one stroke. Sisseton’s Kelsey Heath was third at 83.
Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness was 12th, shooting a 98.
The tour continues next week in Rapid City, June 29-30. They will also play at Dakota Dunes (July 6) and Huron (July 13) before the series championship on July 20 in Valentine, Nebraska.
BOYS’ DIVISION: 1, Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls 67; 2, Owen Holmes, Sioux Falls 70; 3, Will Allen, Harrisburg 71; 4, Luke Honner, Sioux Falls 73; 5, Jacob Stewart, Harrisburg 74; T6, Ethan Vikander, Aberdeen 75; T6, Jonah Swartz, Rapid City 75; T6, Nash Stenberg, Sioux Falls 75; T6, Radley Mauney, Hartford 75; T10, Gavin Haselhorst, Yankton 76;
T10, Karsten Kern, Sioux Falls 76; T10, Austin Boomsma, Wessington 76; T13, Landon Moe, Yankton 77; T13, Jack Hilgenberg, Sioux Falls 77; T13, Davis Korver, Orange City, Iowa, 77; T16, Max Dailey, Mitchell 78; T16, Lake Hamilton, Sioux Falls 78; T18, DJ Heiberger, Sioux Falls 80; T18, Jack Kray, Sioux Falls 80; T18, Gavin Hatch, Sioux Falls 80;
T18, Garett Everson, Sioux Falls 80; T22, Emmet Hansen, Brandon 81; T22, Sam Hansen, Watertown 81; T22, Braydon Jones, Aberdeen 81; 25, Brody Boltjes, Platte 83; T26, Colby Meyer, Sioux Falls 84; T26, Trey Even, Hartford 84; T26, Will Hurd, Sioux Falls 84; T26, Spencer Wittstruck, Sioux Falls 84; T30, Mason Carrels, Aberdeen 85;
T30, Jackson Swartz, Rapid City 85; T30, Alex Westra, Sioux Falls 85; 33, Tryg Aanenson, Freeman 86; 34, Alex Duran, Rapid City 87; T35, Dawson Hoffman, Platte 88; T35, Andrew Dykstra, Sioux Falls 88; T35, Liam Sarmiento, Sioux Falls 88; 38, Mac Drake, Sioux Falls 89; T39, Brodie VanDenBrink, Sioux Falls 90; T39, Henry Homstad, Yankton 90
GIRLS’ DIVISION: 1, Shannon McCormick, Sioux Falls 81; 2, Maiya Muller, Beresford 82; 3, Kelsey Heath, Sisseton 83; T4, Masy Mock, Mitchell 84; T4, Lauren Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls 84; 6, Reese Jansa, Sioux Falls 85; 7, Grace Johanson, Flandreau 90; 8, Emily Kolb, Sioux Falls 91; 9, Danielle Podoll, Aberdeen 93; 10, Sophie Jansa, Sioux Falls 94; 11, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 97; 12, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.