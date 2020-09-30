PARKER — The Mitchell Christian boys and Chamberlain girls claimed top honors in the Parker Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday at ParMar Golf Course in Parker.
Mitchell Christian put two runners in the top five to edge McCook Central-Montrose 27 to 32 for the boys’ title. Platte-Geddes was third at 36 points, followed by Menno (60).
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the boys’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:54.98. Platte-Geddes’ Collin Engebretson was second in 18:04.67.
Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans ran away with medalist honors in leading the Cubs to the team title, 20 to 26 over Platte-Geddes. Evans finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:53.12, well ahead of Canistota’s Kara Roshone (21:16.19). Platte-Geddes’ Katie Holter (21:24.73) and Kelly Sondgeroth (21:27.38) were third and fourth.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell Christian 27, McCook Central-Montrose 32, Platte-Geddes 36, Menno 60, Hanson 61
TOP 10: 1, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:54.98; 2, Collin Engebretson, Platte-Geddes 18:04.67; 3, Jordan Schock, McCook Central-Montrose 18:38.40; 4, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 18:59.63; 5, Nathanael Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 19:15.94; 6, Ethan Haich, Irene-Wakonda 19:21.77; 7, Isaac Tuschen, Hanson 19:26.01; 8, Gavin Gustad, Platte-Geddes 19:42.87; 9, Connor Hutcheson, Canistota 19:54.76; 10, Kadeyn Ulmer, Menno 20:05.08
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 20, Platte-Geddes 26, Hanson 34
TOP 10: 1, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 19:53.12; 2, Kara Roshone, Canistota 21:16.19; 3, Katie Holter, Platte-Geddes 21:24.73; 4, Kelly Sondgeroth, Platte-Geddes 21:27.38; 5, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 21:40.70; 6, Ashton Massey, Menno 22:12.90; 7, Aine Graesser, Chamberlain 22:14.08; 8, Morgan Edelman, Menno 22:34.43; 9, Cadence Jarding, Hanson 22:45.05; 10, Alyssa Moschell, Hanson 22:59.57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.