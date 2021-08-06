CLARK — Landon Smith and Logan Winckler combined on a three-hit shutout as Tyndall downed the F-H Hitmen 6-0 in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B 16-Under VFW Baseball Tournament, Friday in Clark.
Tyndall advances to face host Clark in the semifinals today (Saturday). F-H will face Scotland-Menno.
Riley Rothschadl and Brady Bierema each doubled and singled, with Rothschadl scoring three times, for Tyndall. Easton Mudder also had two hits. Landon Bares and Wesley Kaul each had a hit in the victory.
Alex Sorensen doubled for F-H. Gunner Brueggemen and Paton Coyle each had a hit.
Smith pitched six innings, striking out seven, for the win. Winckler pitched a scoreless seventh. Layne Cotton took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Clark 7, Scotland-Menno 4
CLARK — Host Clark built a 7-1 lead and held on for a 7-4 victory in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B 16-Under VFW Baseball Tournament, Friday in Clark.
Clark advances to face Tyndall in the semifinals today (Saturday). Scotland-Menno will face the F-H Hitmen in a consolation game.
Tyson Huber had a triple and two RBI for Clark. Lucas Kannegieter had a double and two RBI. Jack Helkenn also doubled. Trey Huber, Mitchell Larson and Logan Lutz each had a hit in the victory.
A.J. Herrboldt doubled for Scotland-Menno. Brayden Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer each had a hit.
Kannegieter struck out nine batters in 5 1/3 innings of work for the win. Sattler took the loss.
Class B Jr. Legion
Belle Fourche 7, Elk Point 4
REDFIELD — Belle Fourche’s Nolan Wahlfeldt struck out 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings in a 7-4 victory over Elk Point in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B Junior Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Redfield.
Wahlfeldt helped his cause with a pair of hits. Evan Vissia doubled. Aiden Voyles, Sean Wahlfeldt and J.T. Hahne each had a hit in the victory.
Conner Wendel had two of Elk Point’s five hits. Ty Trometer, Ben Swatek and Evan Hailey each had a hit.
Nolan Wahlfeldt picked up the win. Hunter Geary took the loss.
Belle Fourche will face Clark in the second round today (Saturday). Elk Point draws Lake Norden in a consolation game today.
Class A VFW
Wagner 7, Volga 1
MADISON — Wagner used a pair of three-run innings to pull past Volga 7-1 in the opening round of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under VFW Baseball Tournament, Friday in Madison.
Wagner advances to face host Madison Black in the semifinals today (Saturday). Volga will face Beresford in a consolation game today.
Corbin Carda went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Wagner. Niko Drapeau and Carlin Hopkins each had two hits. Ted Slaba, Matt Link, Camden Roth, Keegan McAdaragh and Christian Doom each had a hit in the win.
Connor Gross doubled and singled, and Jace Christensen and Tyson Moe each had two hits for Volga. Caleb Murphy added the other hit.
Carter Cournoyer went 6 2/3 innings, striking out 12, for the win. Gross took the loss.
Dakota Valley 4, Dell Rapids 3
MADISON — Brayden Majors’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh capped a Dakota Valley 4-3 victory over Madison in the opening round of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under VFW Baseball Tournament, Friday in Madison.
Dakota Valley advances to face West Central in the semifinals. Dell Rapids will face Madison White in a consolation game.
Major had two hits, along with Isaac Bruns and Brendan Barnett. Jaxon Hennies and Jackson Strawn each had a hit in the victory.
Aiden Boetchler doubled for Dell Rapids. Will Jaton had a hit and two RBI. Brayden Pankonen, Dylan Mathis and C.J. Smith each had a hit.
Bruns pitched three innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Ethan Anema started, striking out four in his four innings of work. Joe Rechtenbaugh took the loss in relief of Pankonen, who struck out five in his six innings of work.
Madison Black 12, Beresford 3
MADISON — Jerred Kennington went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI as Madison Black bounced Beresford 12-3 in the opening round of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under VFW Baseball Tournament, Friday in Madison.
Madison advances to face Wagner in the semifinals today (Saturday). Beresford draws Volga in the semifinal.
Sutton Bern doubled and singled, and Mason Kensington and Joe Gors each had two hits for Madison. Lucas Johnson and Jovi Wolf each tripled. Mike Peters also doubled. Kadyn Gehrels had a hit and three RBI, and Lucas Mork added a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Zach Boden, Jack Erlandson, Mason Heiberger, Dominic Von Egdom each had a hit. Erlandson drove in two runs.
Mork pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Boden took the loss.
