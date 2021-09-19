Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 67F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.