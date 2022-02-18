BRANDON — Yankton qualified one wrestler for state at the Region 2A Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Brandon.
Brandon Valley ran away with team honors, scoring 311 points and qualifying all 14 wrestlers for state with either a region title or runner-up finish. Trevon Oehme (106), Jesse Johnson (120), Jordon Oehme (126), Trason Oehme (132), Alex Mentzer (138; 44-0 record), Gavin Chapman (145), Cayden Langenhorst (152), Lucas Slack (170), Damion Schunke (195) and Navarro Schunke (285; 44-0 record) each won region titles for the Lynx.
Vermillion finished fourth in the nine-team region, scoring 136.5 points and qualifying six wrestlers for state. Hayden Schroeder won at 113 pounds, Michael Roob (126), Rollie French (152) and Zach Brady (285) each finished second, Connor Peterson (138) placed third, and Padraig Fulton (120) finished fourth
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson placed fifth with 100 points, qualifying six for state. Jovey Christensen (132) placed second, and Kanin Klentz (106), Robert Watkins (152), Jensen Christensen (160), Aaron Larson (182) and Landon Schurch (195) each finished fourth
Yankton finished seventh with 60.5 points. Dylan Sloan qualified for state for the Bucks, placing third at 126 pounds. Parker Kisch (106), Collin Patrick (120), Will Pavlish (132), Paul McGlone (138) and Evan Nelson (145) each came up one victory short, each placing fifth.
Dakota Valley tied for eighth with 41 points. Jackson Boonstra qualified for state, placing second at 145 pounds.
Qualifiers will compete in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 24-25 in Sioux Falls. The state dual tournament will be held Feb. 26, after the completion of the individual championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.