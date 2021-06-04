BROOKINGS — Area golfers will compete in the Boys and Girls Class ‘B’ State Golf Tournament in Brookings Monday and Tuesday.
The girls’ compete at the Edgebrook Golf Course and the boys’ the Brookings Country Club. Golfers from Andes Central-Dakota Christian, Avon, Bon Homme, Centerville, Freeman, Irene-Wakonda, Platte-Geddes and Scotland-Menno will compete in the girls tournament. Bon Homme, Parker, Platte-Geddes, Scotland-Menno and Viborg-Hurley are represented in the boys tournament.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s lone golfer, Abigail Svatos will tee at 8:50 a.m. on hole one Monday. Bon Homme’s Makayla Kelley joins Svatos at 8:50. Avon’s Mckenna Kocmich tees at 9:10 and Korie Norris of Irene-Wakonda at 9:30.
Three area girls will tee off at 9:50 a.m. Ashton Summerville tees on hole one, and both Gracie Bjordal (Centerville) and Madison Hofer (Freeman) get the day started on the back nine. At 10:30 a.m., Bon Homme’s Jaden Kortan and Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad tee in the final pairing of the day.
The Platte-Geddes boys will have four golfers on the course in Brookings. Brody Boltjes is in the first pairing of the day at 8:30 a.m., followed by Dawson Hoffman at 8:40. Caden Oberbroekling tees at 10:40 a.m. on hole one and Jadon Petersen hits the back nine first at 10:50.
Scotland-Menno’s Maverick Smith starts the day on the back nine at 8:30 a.m., with Viborg-Hurley’s Peyton Hansen at 8:40.Conner Odens of Scotland-Menno and Denver Anderson of Centerville tee off at 9:20 a.m. together.
Parker teammates Landri Holzwarth and Brenden Pesicka tee-off back-to-back on hole 10 at 9:30 and 9:40 respectively. Bon Homme’s Landon Bares tees at 10:20 a.m. on hole one.
Following the conclusion of action on day one, the pairings for day two will be set, with tee times again beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
