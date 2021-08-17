Darin Cunningham has been named the head men’s golf coach for Mount Marty University, the institution announced on Tuesday.
Cunningham replaces Todd Lorensen, who coached the Lancers in the 2020-21 season and left MMU this past June. The Lancers finished 11th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships in 2020-21.
Cunningham spent the last two years as a volunteer assistant coach for the Yankton High School boys’ golf team. He and his family managed the golf course in Faulkton for over 30 years.
Cunningham earned his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of South Dakota. He was a dispatcher for several years before working as a Special Agent for 25 years in Yankton. Cunningham also worked as a supervisory special agent for six years.
The Lancer men are scheduled to open their 2021 fall schedule Aug. 30-31 with the Mount Marty Invitational.
