In one week, the Yankton Bucks wrestling team went from being swept in a home triangular with Watertown and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson to sweeping a home triangular with Dakota Valley and Vermillion Thursday night at the Summit Activity Center.
“The big difference from last week was our ability to come out aggressive this week compared to last week,” Bucks head coach Riley Smith said. “What I was most happy about is their drive. They weren’t flat footed on that first match like we were last week so it was good improvement and good to see.”
The Bucks honored their seniors for Senior night as Thursday was Yankton’s final home duals of the season.
“This is probably one of the bigger groups that I’ve had for seniors,” Smith said. “It’s nice to have more leadership in the room. They’re able to spread out and go with more of the younger classmen and they’ve been going a fantastic job this year.”
The Bucks got things started with a 60-24 win over Dakota Valley and ended the night with a 45-28 win over Vermillion. In-between the Bucks wins, Vermillion earned a 60-23 win over Dakota Valley.
Will Pavlish (132), Asa Swenson (160), Jackson Conway (170) and Derrick Biel (285) earned victories via pin in the Dakota Valley match. Patrick Gurney (106), Parker Kisch (113), Collin Patrick (120), Dylan Sloan (126), Evan Nelson (138) and Vaden Griel (195) earned Buck win by forfeits.
In the second match of the night for Yankton, Kisch, Gurney, Sloan, Pavlish and Nelson earned wins. Kisch, Gurney and Sloan won via pins, but Pavlish earned an 8-5 decision over Matthew Roob. Robert Hahn earned a pin. Max Diedrichson and Porter Cuka tallied wins for the Bucks by forfeits.
“In any dual, any type of bonus point you give up or that you can get makes a big difference,” Smith said. “Our guys, even through the couple that we lost, we wrestled tough. We wrestled them tough, we weren’t giving up those pins, and that honestly was a big difference.”
Vermillion’s Roob (132), Rollie French (160) and Jack Kratz (170) earned pins against Dakota Valley. Nolan Nygren, Cole Heine, Hayden Schroeder, Padraig Fulton, Rafuman Kasugai, Connor Mattson and Zach Brady earned wins by forfeit against the Panthers. In the Yankton match, Schroeder, Jaxon Heine, French, Kratz, Mattson and Brady picked up wins for Vermillion.
Dakota Valley’s wins against Yankton came from Jackson Boonstra (pin), Latrell Watson (pin), Brodey Ballinger (pin) and Samson Do (pin). Against Vermillion, the same four earned wins, with Boonstra, Watson and Ballinger picking up pins and Do winning by forfeit.
In girls matches, Yankton’s Kiera Christ and Monica Massey earned wins over Ariyana Bhakta of Dakota Valley.
The Bucks now hit the road until Feb. 5, when they host the Yankton Invitational.
“We still need to be more aggressive,” Smith said. “We’re a little heavy on our feet and not heavy enough with our hands. We’ll keep working our hand fighting in our set-ups because we have some guys with some really nice shots, just have to make sure we’re getting in there in those key moments.”
YANKTON 60, DAKOTA VALLEY 24: 106 – Patrick Gurney Y by forfeit; 113 – Parker Kisch Y by forfeit; 120 – Collin Patrick Y by forfeit; 126 – Dylan Sloan Y by forfeit; 132 – Will Pavlish Y pin. Bennett Lukken 2:52; 138 – Evan Nelson Y by forfeit; 145 – Jackson Boonstra DV pin. Robret Hahn 1:32; 152 – Latrell Watson DV pin. Nik Sasse 2:34; 160 – Asa Swenson Y pin. Isaiah Hoffman 1:29; 170 – Jackson Conway Y pin Lake Kistner 2:50; 182 – Brodey Ballinger DV pin. Max Diedrivchson 1:35; 195 – Vaden Griel Y by forfeit; 220- Samson Do DV pin. Porter Cuka 0:35; 285 – Derrick Biel Y pin. Evan Hamilton 1:00.
VERMILLION 60, DAKOTA VALLEY 23: 106 – Nolan Nygren V by forfeit; 113 – Cole Heine V by forfeit; 120 – Hayden Schroeder V by forfeit; 126 – Padraig Fulton V by forfeit; 132 – Matthew Roob V pin Bennett Lukken 0:21; 138 – Rafuman Kasugai V by forfeit; 145 – Jackson Boonstra DV maj. Dec. Felix Perez 19-3; 152 – Latrell Watson DV pin. Jaxon Heine 2:42; 160 – Rollie French V pin. Isaiah Hoffman 1:48; 170 – Jack Kratz V pin. Lake Kistner 1;12; 182 – Brodey Ballinger DV by forfeit; 195 – Connor Mattson V by forfeit; 220- Samson Do DV by forfeit; 285 – Zach Brady V by forfeit.
YANKTON 45, VERMILLION 28: 106 – Parker Kisch Y pin. Nolan Nygren 0:55; 113 – Patrick Gurney Y pin. Cole Heine 1:31; 120 – Hayden Schroeder V pin. Collin Patrick 0:36; 126 – Dylan Sloan Y pin. Padraig Fulton 1:22; 132 – Will Pavlish dec. Matthew Roob 8-5; 138 – Evan Nelson Y pin. Rafuman Kasugai 0:34; 145 – Robert Hahn Y pin. Felix Perez 1:43; 152 – Jaxon Heine V dec. Nik Sasse 11-4; 160 – Rollie French V dec. Asa Swenson 16-8; 170 – Jack Kratz V pin. Jackson Conway 0:45; 182 – Max Diedrichson Y by forfeit; 195 – Connor Mattson V dec. Vaden Griel 3-2; 220 – Porter Cuka Y by forfeit; 285 – Zach Brady V. by forfeit.
GIRLS
YANKTON 12, DAKOTA VALLEY 0: 106 – Kiera Christ Y pin. Ariyana Bhakta 0:49; 106 – Monica Massey Y pin. Ariyana Bhakta 4:48.
