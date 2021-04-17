MITCHELL — Another record-setting performance by Wagner’s Jaden Peters highlighted the area entries at the Corn Palace Relays track and field meet, held Saturday in Mitchell.
Peters won the pole vault, clearing a school-record 15 feet, two inches. The mark won by over four feet and ranks eighth in state high school history.
Peters’ previous best came at the Ethan-Parkston Early Bird on April 6, a mark of 14-9.
Athletes from Platte-Geddes and Ethan-Parkston also competed in Saturday’s meet. Yankton withdrew from the meet, announced on Friday.
The Ethan-Parkston boys scored three Class A wins. Riley Endres won the triple jump (39-3 1/2) and led off the squad’s winning 3200 relay (9:21.61). Ethan Poore — who placed fifth in the 800 (2:12.86) — Jaron Nesheim and Gage Hohn rounded out that winning foursome.
The foursome of Sam Benson, Parker Hanselman, Cade Thuringer and Cole Prunty won the 800 relay (1:36.69) and finished second in the 400 relay (46.56). Prunty also finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.23).
Also for Ethan-Parkston, Wyatt Sinkie was second in the triple jump (38-11) and Eric Gustafson was third in the open high jump (5-6).
Platte-Geddes had three top-two Class A relay finishes, including wins in the 400 (46.25) and medley (3:58.86) relays. Nathan Berens, Chase Varilek, Joey Foxley and Aiden Bultje won the 400 relay and finished second in the Class A 800 relay (1:36.96). Berens and Varilek also ran on the medley win, joined by Kade Boltjes and Nate Whalen.
Berens also finished third in the Class A triple jump (37-2). Caden Foxley was second in the Class A shot put (40-9).
On the girls’ side, Ethan-Parkston scored three Class A wins.
Lindsey Roth won the Class A 1600 (5:36.76) and finished fourth in the open 800 (2:30.99). Allison Ziebart won the Class A long jump (17-1 1/4) and finished second in the Class A triple jump (34-6 1/2). Emma Yost won the Class A discus (107-4) and was third in the Class A shot put (31-11 1/4).
Also for Ethan-Parkston, the foursome of Jalen Kurtenbach, Aubrie Biteler, Faith Oakley and Lauren Ziebart finished third in the Class A 800 relay (2:01.83).
The Platte-Geddes girls won the Class A 400 relay, as Carly Reiser, Kiana Major, Avery Devries and Regan Hoffman finished in 55.36. Reiser, Devries and Hoffman teamed with Kally Millar to finish second in the Class A 800 relay (2:00.88).
Also for Platte-Geddes, Briana DeGroot was sixth in the open 400, finishing in 1:04.74.
