VERMILLION — The Denver Pioneers’ potent offense overwhelmed the South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team in a 75-60 victory at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Summit League action Thursday.
The Pioneers shot 24-42 (57.1%) in the contest.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson said. “When a team comes into your place and shoots 57% from the floor and 56% from three and shoots 10 more free throws at you, you’re looking at it 37% from the floor, that’s not a great number.”
Leading 43-42, the Pioneers went on a 9-0 run where Tevin Smith scored seven points to take control of the game, 52-42.
“In the last few games teams have made runs on us,” Peterson said. “You go back to NDSU, you go back to South Dakota State and you go back to this game, it’s almost like the game has been over. That’s been disappointing, just not having that fight to try to get back into the game. We’ve got a lot to work on.”
Smith led the Pioneers with 20 points.
DU’s inside presence presented problems for USD in the second half, as the Pioneers outrebounded USD 14-4 from the start of the second half until the under-4 timeout when they led 70-53.
“We were missing a lot of shots,” Peterson said. “When you miss a lot of shots and they make them, then the rebound discrepancy gets a little away from you. I was disappointed in how we defended, gave them some layups and gave them some wide-open looks. That’s unacceptable against good teams.”
“We didn’t execute as well as we wanted to in that aspect of the game,” Coyotes guard A.J. Plitzuweit said.
Mason Archambault led the Coyotes with 14 points, with Plitzuweit adding 13.
The Coyotes took 29 3-point attempts in the contest, making eight.
“We can’t take that many threes,” Peterson said. “If we’re making shots, great. Otherwise, we can’t take that many threes.
“We’re trying to get these guys to move, play with each other right and play together. Sometimes you get stagnant, and we end up taking a bad shot because of it. We’ve got to keep drilling it. We’ve got to keep working on it. (When) you shoot 27% from three and over half of your shots are threes, that’s a huge issue.”
“(Denver) dared us to take shots out of our first initial offense,” Plitzuweit said. “We gave into that and they didn’t go down tonight.”
Despite the loss, Peterson sees the potential for the Coyotes to become the team they want to offensively by using the full shot clock.
“We can be a really good offensive team,” he said. “(The Pioneers) are a very good offensive team too. We haven’t shown that consistently. We’ve shown that in spurts. They’ve shown it consistently over 21 games.
“It’s easy when you contest shots. We were taking a lot of contested shots with a lot of time left in the shot clock (that were) not very good shots. We’ll keep watching film. At some point, we’ve got to be able to put the ball on the floor and make the next play.”
The Pioneers improved to 12-9 (3-5 Summit) while the Coyotes fell to 8-11 (3-4 Summit).
DU’s win snapped a nine-game Coyotes winning streak in the series.
USD looks to bounce back against the Omaha Mavericks Saturday at the SCSC. Tip off time is set for 1 p.m.
