MITCHELL — Fourth-ranked Vermillion rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to claim a 53-52 victory over second-ranked Wagner in a battle of Class A powers in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.
Leah Herbster scored 16 points to lead Vermillion (10-0). Taylor Reuvers posted 12 points and four assists off the bench. Chandler Cleveland scored 10 points off the bench. Kasey Hanson had nine points, and Jenaya Cleveland and Brooke Jensen each had three steals in the victory.
Ashlyn Koupal led Wagner (8-1) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Yost posted 15 points and 14 rebounds. Eve Zephier had five assists, and Shalayne Nagel and Macy Koupal each had four assists in the effort.
Vermillion travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday. Wagner travels to Ethan on Monday.
VERMILLION 8 17 14 14 — 53
Viborg-Hurley 72, Wolsey-Wessington 52
MITCHELL — Viborg-Hurley affirmed its spot at the top of the Class B girls’ basketball polls with a 72-52 rout of second-ranked Wolsey-Wessington in the Hanson Classic on Saturday.
Denae Mach finished with a game-high 30 points for Viborg-Hurley, which pulled away with a 23-9 edge in the fourth quarter. Estelle Lee scored 14 points. Coral Mason filled the stat sheet, posting 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals, in the victory.
Mallory Miller led Wolsey-Wessington with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Leah Williams added 16 points.
Viborg-Hurley, 9-1, hosts Avon on Tuesday. Wolsey-Wessington, 7-1, is off until a Jan. 21 matchup against Lakota Tech in the Irene-Wakonda Classic on Jan. 21.
WOLSEY-WESSINGTON (7-1) 15 15 13 9 — 52
VIBORG-HURLEY (9-1) 15 21 13 23 — 72
Florence-Henry 63, Parkston 42
MITCHELL — Florence-Henry overpowered Parkston 63-42 in the Hanson Classic on Saturday.
Caylin Kelly scored 18 points and Reese Schmidt had 15 points for Florence-Henry. Trinity Watson added 11 points in the victory.
Mya Thuringer scored 12 points for Parkston. Abby Hohn finished with 10 points. Berkley Ziebart added nine points off the bench.
Florence-Henry, 8-0, travels to Webster Area on Tuesday. Parkston, 5-4, travels to Winner on Monday.
FLORENCE-HENRY (8-0) 12 21 14 16 — 63
PARKSTON (5-4) 9 17 9 7 — 42
Arlington 59, Centerville 55
MITCHELL — Arlington survived a fourth quarter surge by Centerville to edge the Tornadoes 59-55 in the Hanson Classic on Saturday.
Harley Johnson scored 17 points, and Addalyn Steffensen had 15 points and nine rebounds for Arlington, which led 49-36 after three quarters. Jaelyn Huntimer added 12 points in the victory.
Thea Gust and Lillie Eide each had 13 points for Centerville, with Eide also recording eight rebounds. MaKayla Heesch had 10 points and eight rebounds. Bailey Hansen finished with a game-high 13 rebounds in the contest.
Arlington, 7-3, travels to Colman-Egan on Tuesday. Centerville, 7-2, travels to Freeman on Tuesday.
ARLINGTON (7-3) 16 16 17 10 — 59
CENTERVILLE (7-2) 11 14 11 19 — 55
MADISON — Elk Point-Jefferson built a 27-11 halftime lead on the way to a 54-19 victory over McLaughlin in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Bentlee Kollbaum led a balanced EPJ attack with 10 points and nine rebounds. Kaitlyn Van Roekel scored nine points. Courtney Brewer and Linley Schmitz each had four steals in the victory.
Mari Jo Richards and Mercedes Chase each scored four points for McLaughlin.
EPJ, 5-4, hosts unbeaten Vermillion on Tuesday. McLaughlin faces Mobridge-Pollock on Thursday.
MCLAUGHLIN (5-6) 8 3 6 2 — 19
ELK POINT-JEFF. (5-4) 13 14 13 14 — 54
Crofton 58, Lakota Tech 48
MADISON — Crofton drained seven three-pointers on the way to a 58-48 victory over Lakota Tech in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday.
Lakota Tech led by eight points midway through the first quarter, 10-2, but Crofton closed the period on a 13-3 run to lead 15-13 after the opening stanza. While the game stayed competitive throughout, Crofton never trailed the rest of the way.
Ellie Tramp finished with 16 points, eight assists and three steals for Crofton (13-1). Caitlin Guenther finished with 14 points and three steals. Sammie Allen hit three three-pointers on the way to 11 points and four steals. Lexie Wiebelhaus added eight points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Melina Shangreau led Lakota Tech with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Tawny Rodriguez had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Jodene Hunter added five steals in the effort.
Crofton travels to Wayne on Tuesday. Lakota Tech is off until a matchup against Wolsey-Wessington in the Irene-Wakonda Classic on Jan. 21.
LAKOTA TECH (5-4) 13 8 20 7 — 48
CROFTON (13-1) 15 11 17 15 — 58
