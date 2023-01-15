MITCHELL — Fourth-ranked Vermillion rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to claim a 53-52 victory over second-ranked Wagner in a battle of Class A powers in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.

Leah Herbster scored 16 points to lead Vermillion (10-0). Taylor Reuvers posted 12 points and four assists off the bench. Chandler Cleveland scored 10 points off the bench. Kasey Hanson had nine points, and Jenaya Cleveland and Brooke Jensen each had three steals in the victory.

