VERMILLION — The South Dakota men’s basketball program has added another marquee game to its 2022-23 schedule with a matchup against the BYU Cougars. This game will take place on Dec. 3 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz.

The Coyotes are set to have one of the best offenses in the Summit this season. With the return of a 20 points per game scorer in A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota also brings back three double-digit scorers in Kruz Perrott-Hunt (15 ppg), Mason Archambault (14.5 ppg), and Tasos Kamateros (11.5 ppg). The Coyotes went out and got Paul Bruns, who averaged 14.8 points per game with North Dakota, and Mihai Carcoana from Toledo in the transfer portal to add more experience to the team.

