VERMILLION — The South Dakota men’s basketball program has added another marquee game to its 2022-23 schedule with a matchup against the BYU Cougars. This game will take place on Dec. 3 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
The Coyotes are set to have one of the best offenses in the Summit this season. With the return of a 20 points per game scorer in A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota also brings back three double-digit scorers in Kruz Perrott-Hunt (15 ppg), Mason Archambault (14.5 ppg), and Tasos Kamateros (11.5 ppg). The Coyotes went out and got Paul Bruns, who averaged 14.8 points per game with North Dakota, and Mihai Carcoana from Toledo in the transfer portal to add more experience to the team.
The game between the Coyotes and Cougars will be the first time these two teams have met in program history.
The Cougars are in their fourth season under head coach Mark Pope. In 2021-22, Pope led BYU to a 24-11 record and the No. 2 seed in the NIT, advancing to the quarterfinals. Prior to that, the Cougars landed a No. 6 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, making their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2015. Pope currently holds a 68-26 record at the helm including a 39-6 record at home.
BYU was hit hard by the transfer portal and graduation losing 10 players from last year’s team. Alex Barcello was the team’s leading scorer last season after averaging 16.8 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field. Barcello graduated from BYU and is now playing professionally overseas. Fousseyni Traore, a 6-6 forward from Bamako, Mali, is the Cougars’ leading returner after starting 21 games last year and averaging 9.6 points per game. Pope and his staff added two guards from the transfer portal in Rudi Williams from Coastal Carolina and Jaxson Robinson from Arkansas.
Time for this game will be released at a later date along with other non-conference matchups for South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.