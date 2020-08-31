The top team in each class remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media volleyball poll after one week of action. The poll was announced on Monday.
Class AA saw the most change, with two new teams in the top five and the fourth-ranked team in the preseason poll, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, falling completely out of the poll.
O’Gorman drew 12 of 13 first place votes to retain the top spot. Defending champion Watertown, which drew the other top pick, moved up from fifth. Aberdeen Central and Huron, unranked last week, are ranked third and fourth. Sioux Falls Washington, second last week, dropped to fifth.
The top four teams remained unchanged in Class A, with defending champion Sioux Falls Christian claiming all 13 first place votes. Dakota Valley, Winner, Madison and newcomer Rapid City Christian rounded out the first five.
The top four teams in Class B also were unchanged, with defending champion Northwestern being a unanimous top pick. Faulkton Area, Warner, Chester Area and newcomer Faith rounded out the first five.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Aug. 31, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 1-0 64 1
2. Watertown (1) 2-0 45 5
3. Aberdeen Cent. 2-0 30 RV
4. Huron 2-0 26 RV
5. S.F. Washington 1-1 19 2
Receiving Votes: Harrisburg (1-0) 10; S.F. Lincoln (0-2) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13) 2-0 65 1
2. Dakota Valley 1-0 52 2
3. Winner 1-0 37 3
4. Madison 2-0 26 4
5. R.C. Christian 5-0 12 RV
Receiving Votes: McCook Central-Montrose (1-1) 1; Miller (0-0) 1; Garretson (3-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13) 2-0 65 1
2. Faulkton Area 1-0 47 2
3. Warner 1-0 42 3
4. Chester Area 2-0 28 4
5. Faith 1-0 7 RV
Receiving Votes: Ethan (0-1) 2; Bridgewater-Emery (2-0) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (0-0) 1; Langford Area (1-0) 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.