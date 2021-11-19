Yankton High School will host its winter sports kickoff on Monday, Nov. 29, at the YHS Commns. Pizza, pop and water will be served beginning at 5:45 p.m., with the program set to begin around 6 p.m.
Winter sports head coaches will speak at the event, including Justin Olson (gymnastics), wrestling (Riley Smith), winter sideline cheer (Marisa Stephens and Hannah Zimmerman), girls’ basketball (Trey Krier) and boys’ basketball (Chris Haynes). Athletic trainer Trevor Woods will also speak at the event.
The public is invited to attend.
