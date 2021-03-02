CABOT, Ark. — Led by the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year JJ Cooney and junior Jack Evans, the University of Sioux Falls Men's Team made a substantial improvement from day one to the final round and finished eighth at 623 (321-302) at the Natural State Golf Classic which concluded Tuesday (March 2) at the Greystone Country Club.
The Cougars jumped from 13th after day one to eighth overall and opened the season with a top-10 finish in a competitive field of 19 teams. USF, which improved its round score by 19 strokes (321-to-302), had 23 birdies across two days which was tied for the second best total. They also had 89 par holes.
Cooney, a senior from Pickstown, made a big jump individually as he moved from 38th to 21st by carding a second-day round of 73 to finish at 152 (79-73). In making a six-shot improvement, Cooney carded a two-under 34 on the front nine today with birdies on 11, 13 and 14 plus four pars. On the back nine, he had a three-over 39 with three pars and birdies on holes, 2, 5 and 7. In total in the two rounds, he finished eight-over par and totaled 17 pars and eight birdies.
USF will be back on the course at the "Battle for the Belt" in Hot Springs, Ark., on March 8-9.
