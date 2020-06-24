PARKSTON — Parkston scored a pair of shutouts of the Mount Vernon Alliance in girls’ softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Parkston recorded four triples in a 6-0 victory.
Emma Yost had two triples, and C.C. Neugebauer and Allison Ziebart each had a triple to lead Parkston. Lindsey Roth, Emilea Cimpl and Kiauna Hargens each had a hit in the victory.
Maci DeGeest struck out four in the seven-inning contest for the win.
Parkston scored five runs in the first and didn’t look back, claiming the nightcap 8-0.
DeGeest, Yost and Emma Poore each had two hits for Parkston. Ziebart tripled, and Neugebauer, Cimpl, Hargens and Sadie Lindeman each had a hit in the victory.
Hargens struck out seven in the five-inning contest for the win.
