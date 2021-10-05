BRANDON — Yankton finished eighth in dance and 15th in cheer at the Brandon Valley Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, held Tuesday in Brandon.
O’Gorman won the Cheer title, scoring 268 to edge out Roosevelt (265.5), Harrisburg (263) and Sioux Valley (262.5).
Platte-Geddes posted the top Cheer score among area programs, scoring 184 to finish 10th. Bon Homme (173) was 13th, Parkston (172) 14th and Yankton (171.5) 15th. Dakota Valley scored 164 to place 17th in the 18-team event.
Brandon Valley ran away with Dance honors with a 286, well ahead of Harrisburg (269.5), Washington (267.25) and Dakota Valley (267).
Brandon Valley posted the top score on Jazz (284.5) and Pom (287.5). Harrisburg led the way on Hip Hop with a 274.5.
Yankton finished at 252.25 on the day. Beresford (250) was ninth, with Platte-Geddes (213.5) 15th in the 16-team field.
Yankton scored 255.5 on Jazz and 249 on Pom.
Yankton has its final tune-up before conference on Saturday, traveling to the Mitchell Invitational. Start time at the Corn Palace is 10 a.m.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: O'Gorman 268.00, SF Roosevelt 265.50, Harrisburg 263.00, Sioux Valley 262.50, Brandon Valley 227.50, Mitchell 201.50, Watertown 199.50, SF Lincoln 188.50, SF Washington 186.50, Platte-Geddes 184.00, Dell Rapids 180.50, Brookings 176.50, Bon Homme 173.00, Parkston 172.00, Yankton 171.50, Pierre 167.50, Dakota Valley 164.00, Huron 138.00
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 286.00, Harrisburg 269.50, SF Washington 267.25, Dakota Valley 267.00, O'Gorman 257.75, SF Lincoln 257.00, SF Roosevelt 253.25, Yankton 252.25, Beresford 250.00, Huron 230.25, Tea Area 228.25, Pierre 227.00, Watertown 226.75, Mitchell 226.25, Platte-Geddes 213.50, Brookings 201.00
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 284.5, Harrisburg 264.5, SF Washington 261.5, Dakota Valley 259.5, SF Roosevelt 258.5, Yankton 255.5, SF Lincoln 252.5, O'Gorman 245.5, Brookings 200
POM: Brandon Valley 287.5, Dakota Valley 274.5, Beresford 256.5, Yankton 249, Tea Area 236, Pierre 230.5, Watertown 226, Huron 218, Mitchell 212, Platte-Geddes 205.5, Brookings 202
HIP HOP: Harrisburg 274.5, SF Washington 273, O'Gorman 270, SF Lincoln 261.5, SF Roosevelt 248, Beresford 243.5, Huron 242.5, Mitchell 240.5, Watertown 227.5, Pierre 223.5, Platte-Geddes 221.5, Tea Area 220.5
