SDHSAA: Spring Shutdown Extended Through May 3

The shutdown of South Dakota schools and, along with them, practices and competitions for high school teams, will now extend into May.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that, in response to Governor Noem’s directive to keep schools closed through May 1, all SDHSAA spring sports practices and competitions are cancelled through Sunday, May 3.
The SDHSAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming days to decide the fate of the 2020 spring sports season, in addition to the winter events that have been postponed: State Basketball, Visual Arts, Region Music, and All-State Band.
