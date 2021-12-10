VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s golf coach John Vining is pleased to announce the signing of Victoria, Minnesota, native Danny Renner to a national letter of intent. Renner will begin at USD in the fall of 2022.
Renner is a two-time all-state and three-time all-conference honoree at Chanhassen High School. He is a three-year captain of the Storm’s golf team where he won the 2021 Metro West Championship and has seven total high school meet victories. He posted a 72.9 scoring average as a junior and holds the program record in that category. He placed 10th at the 2021 Minnesota High School State Championship.
Renner is a two-time Minnesota-Wisconsin Cup team member. He won the 2021 Hurricane Midwest Invitational and took second at the Minnesota Junior PGA Tournament of Champions. He was co-medalist at the Tim Herron Spring Championship.
Renner maintains a 3.93 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to study biology and optometry at USD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.