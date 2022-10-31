IRENE — Irene-Wakonda held off Freeman Academy-Marion 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12 in the opening match of the Region 4B Volleyball tournament, Monday in Irene.
The victory advanced the Eagles (5-22) to a second-round matchup at top-seeded Freeman today (Tuesday). Freeman Academy-Marion finished at 2-24.
Madison Orr finished with 16 kills to lead the Irene-Wakonda offense. Emerson Flynn had seven kills, 12 assists, 28 digs and seven ace serves. Emma Marshall and Zoey Anderson each had six kills. Quinn McDonald posted 20 digs, Quincey Flynn had 19 digs and Jenna Sees added 10 digs in the victory.
For FA-M, Alivea Weber led the way with 10 kills and 16 digs. Emma McConniel added 30 digs.
5B: CORSICA-STICKNEY 3, MARTY 0: CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney advanced to the second round of the Region 5B Tournament with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-10 victory over Marty on Monday.
Jacey Kemp posted nine kills and six ace serves for Corsica-Stickney (8-18), which will travel to Burke today (Tuesday). Ashlyn Lefers had five kills and five digs. Sutten Eide posted 19 assists and eight ace serves. Cali Vanden Hoek and Braylee Bordewyk each had four ace serves in the victory.
Marty finished with a 5-24 record.
