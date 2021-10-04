VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 4, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. (NOTE: Class A is short one fifth place vote due to voter error.)
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (10) 10-0 62 1
2. O’Gorman (3) 12-2 55 2
3. Harrisburg 11-4 37 4
4. Brandon Valley 12-6 25 5
5. Pierre 9-3 15 3
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (11-4) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13) 19-4 65 1
2. Dakota Valley 14-3 52 2
3. Garretson 15-1 37 3
4. Hill City 15-3 28 5
5. R.C. Christian 13-6 6 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (16-3) 5; Wagner (15-4) 1
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Em. (12) 16-0 63 1
2. Warner (1) 17-5 45 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 16-2 36 4
4. Northwestern 18-5 20 5
5. Arlington 18-3 16 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Christian (13-2) 7; Chester Area (17-5) 7; Platte-Geddes (17-4) 1
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 4. are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (20) 6-0 108 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 90 2
3. Lincoln 4-2 57 4
4. Washington 3-3 32 5
5. Jefferson 4-2 31 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Roosevelt 12.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (20) 6-0 108 1
2. Pierre (2) 5-1 89 2
3. Brookings 4-2 61 3
4. Yankton 3-3 44 4
5. Watertown 3-3 27 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11A
1. Madison (22) 6-0 110 2
2. Canton 5-1 88 1
3. West Central 4-2 49 4
4. Vermillion 4-2 46 RV
5. Dell Rapids 4-2 26 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Lennox 10.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 7-0 110 1
2. Sioux Valley 5-1 85 3
3. Groton Area 6-1 49 T4
4. Bridge.-Emery-Ethan 4-2 38 2
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-2 18 T4
RECEIVING VOTES: McCook Central-Montrose 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 8, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 8, Woonsocket-Wess. Springs-Sanborn Central 4, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (21) 6-0 109 1
2. Platte-Geddes (1) 5-1 81 2
3. Parkston 5-2 42 5
4. Chester Area 4-2 34 4
5. Florence-Henry 6-1 29 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin 14, Timber Lake 8, Ipswich 5, Garretson 4, Canistota-Freeman 3, Lyman 1.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (20) 6-0 107 1
2. Howard (1) 6-0 88 2
3. Herreid-Selby Area 7-0 63 3
4. Wall (1) 7-0 46 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 4-2 18 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Castlewood 8.
Class 9B
1. Avon (22) 6-0 110 1
2. Gayville-Volin 4-1 85 3
3. Potter County 6-1 59 4
4. Faulkton Area 5-2 50 2
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-2 20 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Harding County-Bison 1.
S.D. COACHES’ POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (13) 129 6-0
2. Harrisburg (16) 128 6-0
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 63 4-2
4. Sioux Falls Washington 47 3-3
5. Sioux Falls Jefferson 32 4-2
RECEIVING VOTES: O’Gorman 13 2-4
CLASS 11AA
1. Tea Area (28) 145 6-0
2. Pierre T.F. Riggs (2) 118 5-1
3. Brookings 77 4-2
T4. Watertown 41 3-3
T4. Yankton 41 3-3
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central 15 3-3
CLASS 11A
1. Madison (26) 142 6-0
2. Canton (3) 115 5-1
3. West Central 47 4-2
4. Vermillion 44 4-2
5. Dell Rapids 35 4-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Lennox 28 4-2, Sioux Falls Christian 8 3-3
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (27) 135 7-0
2. Sioux Valley 94 5-1
3. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 37 4-2
4. Groton 30 6-1
5. McCook Central-Montrose 30 4-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Roncalli 18 6-1, Elk-Point-Jefferson 17 4-2
CLASS 9AA
1. Hanson (25) 133 6-0
2. Platte-Geddes (2) 89 5-1
3. Parkston 58 5-2
4. Chester Area 52 4-2
T5. Timber Lake (2) 21 6-1
T5. Florence-Henry 21 6-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson 14, Hamlin 12, Ipswich 11, Canistota-Freeman 9
CLASS 9A
1. DeSmet (14) 124 6-0
2. Howard (12) 119 6-0
3. Herreid-Selby Area (4) 95 6-0
4. Wall 63 7-0
5. Wolsey-Wessington 34 4-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Warner 7, Castlewood 3, Gregory 3, Newell 3
CLASS 9B
1. Avon (29) 147 6-0
2. Gayville-Volin (1) 88 4-1
3. Faulkton Area 87 5-2
4. Potter County 56 6-1
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 30 5-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Harding County-Bison (1) 17, Dell Rapids St. Mary 17, Alcester-Hudson 6
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Sam Houston (24) 4-0 694 1
2. James Madison (1) 4-0 653 2
3. South Dakota St (1) 4-0 646 3
4. E. Washington (2) 5-0 608 6
5. North Dakota State 4-0 601 5
6. Montana 3-1 511 4
7. Southern Illinois 4-1 503 7
8. UC Davis 5-0 492 8
9. Villanova 3-1 454 9
10. Delaware 3-1 453 10
11. Montana State 4-1 402 12
12. Northern Iowa 3-1 376 13
13. East Tenn. State 5-0 357 14
14. SE Louisiana 3-1 326 15
15. North Dakota 2-2 312 11
16. Missouri State 3-1 286 16
17. Kennesaw State 3-1 230 20
18. Weber State 2-3 206 18
19. Chattanooga 2-2 200 19
20. Rhode Island 4-0 152 23
21. UT Martin 3-1 117 T24
22. Harvard 3-0 73 NR
23. Jacksonville State 2-3 71 17
24. Princeton 3-0 41 NR
25. Monmouth (N.J.) 3-2 39 NR
Dropped Out: Richmond (21), VMI (22), Holy Cross (24t)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas, 38; New Hampshire, 37; Eastern Kentucky, 23; Mercer, 22; South Dakota, 20; Nicholls, 19; Stephen F. Austin, 19; UIW, 16; Jackson St., 15; Holy Cross, 14; Yale, 12; Abilene Christian, 10; VMI, 10; Murray St., 9; Austin Peay, 7; Duquesne, 6; Florida A&M, 5; William & Mary, 4; Elon, 3; North Carolina A&T, 3; Richmond, 3; Charleston Southern, 2.
